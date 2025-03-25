Arunachal: Gorsam Kora Festival to be Celebrated in Zemithang

TAWANG- The Gorsam Kora Festival, an annual celebration deeply rooted in the Himalayan Buddhist cultural heritage, is scheduled to take place from March 26 to March 29, 2025, in the Zemithang Valley of Tawang district. This vibrant festival not only showcases the rich traditions and spiritual legacy of the region but also symbolizes the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan. Centered around the historic Gorsam Chorten Stupa, the event attracts thousands of devotees, pilgrims, and visitors from both nations, fostering cultural exchange and camaraderie.

Historical and Cultural Significance

The Gorsam Kora Festival is held at the Gorsam Chorten, a 93-foot-tall stupa constructed in the 12th or 13th century by the local monk Lama Pradhar is predates the renowned Tawang Monastery and stands as a significant symbol of Himalayan Buddhism. The stupa is believed to have been built to protect the village from malevolent forces, and its spiritual companion, the Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse, Bhutan, further strengthens the cultural ties between the two regions.

Zemithang Valley, located along the Nyamjang Chu River, holds additional historical importance as the site where the 14th Dalai Lama sought refuge in 1959 after fleeing Tibet. During his stay, he is said to have planted the Khinzemane Holy Tree, which remains a revered focal point of the festival’s rituals. The Gorsam Kora Festival coincides with the last day of the first month of the lunar calendar, a virtuous occasion that draws Buddhist monks, lamas, and pilgrims to offer prayers and participate in traditional ceremonies.

Festival Highlights

The four-day festival is a vibrant blend of spirituality, culture, and community engagement. It begins with an invocation, often led by esteemed Buddhist figures such as His Eminence Padam Shri Thengtse Rinpoche, followed by solemn prayers at the Khinzemane Holy Tree. Monks perform sacred mantra chanting and traditional Buddhist rituals around the Gorsam Chorten, while pilgrims circumambulate the stupa, seeking blessings and spiritual merit.

Cultural performances are a key feature of the event, showcasing the rich heritage of the Monpa community and other local tribes. Traditional dances, martial music, and performances such as Mallakhamb and Zanjh Pathaka by the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps captivate audiences. The festival also includes pipe band displays and local troupe performances, reflecting an amalgamation of Indian and Bhutanese cultural elements.

The Gorsam Kora Festival is organized by the Zemithang community in collaboration with civil authorities and the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps. This partnership ensures logistical support, security, and the inclusion of additional events such as medical camps and trade opportunities. The festival attracts a diverse group of participants, including pilgrims and lamas from Bhutan, Tawang, and neighboring regions. In past years, approximately 40 Bhutanese civilians attended for spiritual purposes, with an additional 40 engaging in cross-border trade, highlighting the event’s role as a platform for economic exchange.

Strategic and Regional Importance

Zemithang’s location near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and its proximity to Bhutan underscores the festival’s geopolitical significance. As part of the Indian government’s Vibrant Village Program, the event promotes development and tourism in border areas, reinforcing India’s cultural and strategic ties with Bhutan. Amidst regional tensions, the festival serves as a powerful reminder of shared heritage and peaceful coexistence.