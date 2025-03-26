Arunachal: Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Program Empowers Rural Women in Thrizino

THRIZINO- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), successfully concluded a 15-day skill development program on bakery training at Thrizino, West Kameng district, on March 26, 2025.

The Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Program (MEDP) aimed to equip rural women with essential baking skills to promote self-reliance and economic growth.

Over 30 enthusiastic rural women from various villages participated in this micro-business initiative.

Among the participants was Anjali Naliju, who expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, sharing how she traveled 6 km daily to attend the training. She aspires to leverage her newly acquired bakery skills to establish a small bakery unit to sustain her family income.

Similarly, Thalam Richisow, President of the Sapum Minyum PLF, shared her plans to start a micro-business from her home, intending to supply bakery products to her neighborhood. “This training has given me the confidence to become financially independent and contribute to my family’s well-being,” she stated.

The valedictory ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including Talung Taloh, District Development Manager (DDM) of NABARD; Ms. Deyir Tali from BMMU, ArSRLM; staff from the Bosco Reach Out NGO; and the motivated trainees.

The MEDP on bakery training not only provided practical skills but also encouraged financial literacy among the participants. The program reflects a collaborative effort to uplift rural women by fostering entrepreneurship and financial independence.

During his address, DDM Talung Taloh emphasized NABARD’s commitment to empowering rural communities. He also sensitized the participants about various government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), NPS Vatsalya, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and the PM Internship Scheme.

As the program concludes, it leaves behind inspiring stories of determination and hope. Participants like Anjali Naliju and Thalam Richisow are set to become role models in their communities, showcasing how skill development can lead to sustainable livelihoods.