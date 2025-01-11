Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein takes stock of Dibang Multipurpose Project

DAMBUK- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein conducted a comprehensive site visit to the Dibang Multipurpose Project, a transformative initiative poised to redefine Arunachal Pradesh’s energy landscape. With an installed capacity of 2880 MW, this flagship project is set to enhance the state’s energy infrastructure while driving economic growth and connectivity in the region.

Speaking at the site, Deputy Chief Minister Mein reflected on the progress of the long-awaited project: “This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to harness Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower potential. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, we have terminated stalled projects and handed over it to the CPSUs. Today, the Dibang Multipurpose Project is a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance and collaboration.”

Mein highlighted the role of local communities and youth in driving the project’s development, emphasizing their contributions as key to its success. “This initiative is not just about energy—it’s about creating opportunities. It will catalyze economic growth, boost tourism, and improve connectivity, bringing long-term benefits to the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also deliberated on infrastructure improvements associated with the project, maritime boating from dam site towards Anini. He also informed that the bypass road for Roing, Pasighat and Gerakamukh have been proposed with the Central Govt as it will ease movement of the heavy vehicles carrying construction materials.

After the site visit, Mein inaugurated the newly constructed building of the police station in Dambuk, a step towards enhancing law enforcement infrastructure and ensuring better access to justice and safety for the region. He also laid the foundation stone for the “Conservation of Bongal Yapgo War Memorial Heritage” project at Dambuk. This historic site commemorates the 1894 Anglo-Abor War, where Adi warriors valiantly resisted British colonial forces.

The construction of War Memorial Heritage project is part of GoAP’s continued efforts to preserve the historic Bongal Yapgo War Memorial Site, as a testament to Arunachal Pradesh’s rich history and the resilience of its people, ensuring that future generations can connect with their heritage.

Later, in a development meeting organized by MLA Dambuk, Puinnyo Apum, Mein shared key updates on Arunachal Pradesh’s transformative growth initiatives. Citing the evolving connectivity landscape of the State, Mein highlighted the operationalization of flights from Tezu, the readiness of Mechuka Airport, and the upcoming Rupai to Parshuram Kund rail line.

He said that ₹40,000 crore Frontier Highway project is a crucial step towards boosting border infrastructure and regional connectivity. He further assured to approve creation of an Electrical Sub-Division at Dambuk and to support for other infrastructure development projects.

The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural ties with Assam, including celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th anniversary, while reaffirming the state’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering local development.

Among others present on the occasion were MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Puinnyo Apum, Mopi Mihu, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Dr Mohesh Chai, Oken Tayeng, Oni Panyang, Talem Tabo, Tapi Darang, ZPC Mama Miso, DC Soumya Saurabh, SP Ringu Ngupok, etc