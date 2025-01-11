Arunachal: Mass Drug Awareness Rally Held in Lumla

LUMLA- A mass drug awareness rally-cum-campaign was organized today in Lumla Sub-Division to address the growing concerns of drug abuse in the region. Sponsored by the local MLA, Tsering Lhamu, the event was collaboratively organized by the NGO Dhagpa Mirror, the Sub-Divisional Administration, and the District Health Society, Tawang.

The program witnessed the participation of prominent dignitaries including Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang; Addl. DC Lungla, Lobsang Wangchu Bapu; District Superintendent of Police, DW Thongon; District Medical Officer, Dr. Rinchin Neema; ZPMs of Lungla and Jemithang Duitongkhar, Thutan Gombu and Lek Norbu; along with representatives from various organizations such as WWA, DEWA, MMT, AMSU, public leaders, students, and members of the general public.

Students from multiple schools, including NSCBAV Sazo, Govt Upper Primary School Melongkhar, Mangnam, Lungla Higher Secondary School, KGBV Pharmey, and Jhamtse Gatsal, led awareness rallies from their respective institutions. Carrying banners, posters, and placards with anti-drug slogans, the rallies culminated at Tsona Gontse Rinpoche Amphitheatre in Lungla Headquarters.

The campaign featured several esteemed resource persons Miss Northeast 2023, Kenei Ritse, who spoke about the importance of openly addressing drug abuse and mental health issues to find solutions. She emphasized recognizing symptoms of anxiety and depression and encouraged seeking help.

Anupam Rohit, Project Head of Recovery Wellness Society, shared his personal journey from drug addiction and emphasized the importance of love and support for recovering addicts.

Bendang Imsong, State Coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, spoke on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. He highlighted efforts for reducing substance demand and administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge to participants.

SP DW Thongon shared alarming statistics from a 2019 national survey, which placed Arunachal Pradesh as one of the highest-ranking states in drug and synthetic substance abuse. He lauded the district’s efforts in reducing drug-related activities and highlighted the positive impact of community-led awareness campaigns.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang commended the organizers and urged all participants to take a pledge to build a drug-free society. He emphasized the pivotal role of parents in guiding their children and encouraged students to actively engage in sports and other constructive activities.

The event concluded with cultural performances by students, adding vibrancy to the campaign and reinforcing the message of unity against drug abuse.