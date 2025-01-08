ADVERTISMENT
North East

Sikkim: Heavy snowfall, roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake blocked

The snowfall on Tuesday evening also led to a sharp dip in temperatures in the Himalayan state.

Last Updated: January 8, 2025
GANGTOK: The upper reaches of Sikkim experienced heavy snowfall, an official said on Wednesday. The snowfall on Tuesday evening also led to a sharp dip in temperatures in the Himalayan state.

According to the official black ice has formed at Thulo Khola, making the road to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake dangerous for vehicles. Efforts are underway to clear the snow but it will take a day or two to ensure safe passage, the official said.

Also Read- Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

Permits for visiting Nathula and Tsomgo Lake will not be issued by the Tourism department until further notice. Travellers are advised to stay updated on the situation and exercise caution.

The administration is monitoring the weather and road conditions closely, the official added.

Traffic Alert 
1. JN road: Open till 10th mile. Permit will not be issued for JN road. (Kanchenjunga View point, Changu lake, Nathula and baba mandir are all closed)
2. RN road: Open till Zuluk. (Thambi view point is closed) Permit will be issued only till Zuluk.
3. ⁠Lachung: Open only till Yumthang (Zero Point are closed). Permit will be issued only till Yumthang.
4. Lachen: Open only till Lachen. Gurudongmar is closed. Permit will be issued only till Lachen.
For information to all concerned. All the advance permits issued for JN road may be treated as cancelled.

