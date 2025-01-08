Arunachal: National flag hoisted on 73 feet high mast at Zemithang

ZEMITHANG- The Majestic 73 feet High Mast National Flag soared high in the sky, gracing the pious premises of Gorsam Chorten, at zemithang the first administrative centre towards Indo Tibet border in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The historic ceremony was attended by more than 200 locals & Indian Army personnel.

The function, organized jointly by Indian Army, Civil administration & monks of the Chorten was presided over by Brig Vipul Singh Rajput, Commander Tawang Brigade, amidst presence of Lek Norbu, Zila Parishad member, Deewan Mara, Circle Officer, zemithang, Gaon Budhas of the area, locals and enthusiastic School Children.

The tri- colour, was raised, amidst military honours by soldiers of Indian Army, followed by National Anthem and Jaikaraas to mark the momentous occasion.

This tri-colour not only added to the grandeur of Gorsam Chorten, but, also presents a picturesque view in the area, in zemithang Valley, close to India-Ti et and India-Bhutan border in Tawang district.

The initiative of the Tezpur based Gajraj Corps was executed on ground by Ball of Fire Division of the Indian Army, in pursuance to overall national vision towards Border Area Development, aptly supported by Flag Foundation of India in the right earnest.

This happens to be the second High Mast Flag, hoisted in Tawang sector in the last one year, the previous one, having been installed at the Strategic Bum La during the month of January last year.

The prestigious High Mast Tri-colour, besides being a national monument & insignia of pride, has added to the grandeur & tourist potential of area, especially, near border. Amongst many other Border Area Development initiatives, this remains a key project for future, with more such High Mast Flags planned at other locations in Tawang.