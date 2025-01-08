ADVERTISMENT
Kerala:17 injured when Elephant turns violent during temple event in Malappuram

Many of the injuries resulted from the ensuing panic as people stumbled and fell while trying to escape.

Last Updated: January 8, 2025
MALAPPURAM: At least 17 people were injured when an elephant ran amok during the Puthiyangadi ‘nercha’ at BP Angadi, Tirur, in Malappuram. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on Wednesday.

Footage from the event shows five elephants, adorned with golden plates, parading through the crowd as people tried to capture the moment on their cameras. However, one of the elephants, named Pakkathu Sreekuttan, suddenly became agitated. Despite Mahout’s efforts to regain control, the elephant charged into the crowd, causing widespread panic.

The elephant, Paakkath Sreekuttan, grabbed a person with its trunk, twisted him, and hurled him into the crowd. The man is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kottakkal, said sources.

The situation was brought under control around 2:15 am when the mahout successfully calmed the elephant, preventing further harm.

