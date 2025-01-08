ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: SDE Dept and Honda India Foundation ink MoU to skill and employ AP youth

In the first phase, two batches of 35 trainees each would be trained at Itanagar and Tawang for two months.

Last Updated: January 8, 2025
ITANAGAR-  The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE), Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under a Corporate Social Responsibility to roll out a long-term sustainable skilling programme for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh in hospitality sector at Civil Secretariat here today.

According to the three-year term agreement, Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation with their head offices at Gurgaon, Haryana would provide free of cost training to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh in hospitality sector while the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship would help the foundations in mobilization of the candidates.

In the first phase, two batches of 35 trainees each would be trained at Itanagar and Tawang for two months. On successful completion of the training, trainees would be provided National Council of Vocational Training recognized certificate and given placements at recognized hotels and resorts within and outside the state. The trainees would also be provided stipends by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship during the training period.

The tripartite MoU was signed by Director Tom Ratan on behalf of Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation and Sangeeta Ranjit, Managing Trustee, Visan Foundation.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas, Secretary Bullo Mamu and officials of SDE Department.

On the occasion, SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas emphasized that since Arunachal Pradesh is a tourist designated state, the said training on hospitality was quite relevant for the trainees interested in getting jobs at the hospitality sectors. ‘Initially we will start the trainings at Itanagar and Tawang. However, we will reach out to other Districts also in phase wise manner’, he said, while adding that the training is open to all youth of AP from 18 years and above.

