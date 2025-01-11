Arunachal: Pema Khandu Advocates decentralization of power in Planning Process

SANGRAM- Advocating ‘decentralization of power’ in the planning process, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today said that his government’s next big reform will be its resolve to implement ‘bottom to top’ planning in sanctioning of developmental projects.

Speaking at the ‘Sankalp Samaroh’ here this morning at Sangram in Kurung Kumey district, Khandu informed that the ‘old way’ of planning will have to be replaced by a new process that would incorporate schemes and projects prioritized and recommended by people at the ground.

While revealing that ‘Guardian Ministers’ and ‘Mentor Secretaries’ have been appointed for each district of the state, he informed that a two-day workshop is being organized at Itanagar from 16 to 17 January for all the Guardian Ministers, Mentor Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners to kick-start the process.

The workshop, he said, will have brainstorming sessions on challenges, potentials and needs of each district, which will be soon followed by separate meetings of the Guardian Ministers and Mentor Secretaries with all stakeholders at the district levels.

Each district will then prioritize their needs and scopes and submit their recommendations to the Government, which will be duly incorporated in the annual plan, he said.

Khandu observed that this planning process of ‘bottom to top’ will ensure government funds are not wasted and each district gets what it wants on priority.

The Chief Minister further revealed, what he called as the ‘biggest reform in the education sector’.

According to Khandu the Education Minister has almost completed his visit to each district of the state holding meetings with stakeholders finding out challenges and requirements to drastically improve the education scenario distrct-wise.

He said that after completion of these meetings, the education department will compile its findings and recommendations to the state government.

“We will study these recommendations, discuss it in the Cabinet and then introduce reforms, which I can foretell will be huge. I promise that the reforms will be implemented 100% on the ground within three financial years,” he declared.

Talking on the most challenging sector in Kurung Kumey – communication – Khandu said that lot has changed in the last 14 years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

“Once it took the entire day and at times even two days to travel from Itanagar to Nyapin or Sangram. After construction of the Trans Arunachal Highway it takes just a few hours,” he pointed.

He informed that connectivity in the region, especially in Nyapin-Sangram and Koloriang assembly constituencies, will take a huge fillip after the Frontier Highway is executed.

The Frontier Highway that would connect Nafra in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, Khandu said, the tender for the same has been floated except for a the stretches in East Kameng, Kurung Kumey and Vijaynagar portion in Changlang due to land acquisition issues.

Assuring that the land acquisition issues will be sorted out soon, he revealed that the Frontier Highway, will pass through Lada from Nafra connecting Bameng, Khenewa in East Kameng, then from Sawa to Sarli, Damin, Huri, Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey, reach Taliha in Upper Subansiri and continue till Vijaynagar.

“Along with the Frontier Highway, Inter-Corridor Roads will be constructed to connect sectors not connected to Trans Arunachal Highway or the Frontier Highway,” he informed.

Khandu said that approval has been accorded for the Itakhola-Seijosa-Pakkekessang-Seppa-Chayangtajo stretch. From Chayangtajo it will pass through Nyapin-Sangram-Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey.

“This stretch of 391 kms is in the final stages of approval and I am personally following up with the Centre,” Khandu said.

He further revealed that, the state government will pursue with the central government to declare Kurung Kumey and Kra-Dadi districts as tourist circuits. He believes, once these roads are complete Kurung Kumey in particular can reap huge benefits of the flourishing tourism industry.

As Kurung Kumey and Kra-Dadi have been included in the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan amongst the 347 districts across 33 states and union territories, Khandu fervently appealed all to attend the health camps that would be soon organized under the abhiyan across the two districts.

He also reiterated his concerns on ‘money culture’ in elections and appealed people to refrain from it for the sake of development of their areas.

Khandu also congratulated the 63 APPSCE aspirants of the district who have qualified the prelims held recently and wished them success for the next stages.

Meanwhile, Khandu declared sanctions for five schemes, all in Nyapin-Sangram Assembly segment, worth Rs 20.45 crores and also assured to positively consider a 9-point memorandum submitted by local legislator Tai Nikio.