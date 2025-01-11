Arunachal: Health Minister inaugurates Puna Rinyo Foundation Nursing Home at Ziro

ZIRO- Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the Puna Rinyo Foundation Nursing Home at Ziro here on Friday last.

Located at Siiring Pakho in Hapoli under Lower Subansiri District, the Nursing Home is the first of its kind in the District and expected to cater to the needs of the patients from the adjoining Districts of Keyi Panyor, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge said entrepreneur Tasso Hinda has amply exemplified the moral of Shravan Kumar, who carried his parents in a basket by dedicating the Nursing Home to his mother.

Urging other entrepreneurs to learn from Tasso Hinda’s spirit of pay back to the society, Wahge emphasized to replicate such enterprises aimed for welfare of the people at other Districts as well. The Health Minister also advised the young generation to take cue from entrepreneur Tasso Hinda and shape their own destiny through entrepreneurship instead of too much emphasis and dependence on Govt. white colored jobs.

On present priority of the state Health Department, the Health Minister said that the Health Ministry was on war footing to make Arunachal Pradesh TB and cancer mukht. ‘The Health Department has tied up and collaborated with B. Barooh Cancer Institute, Guwahati to find out the root causes of cancer and find ways and means to ameliorate the menace from the state’, said Wahge.

Local MLA Er. Hage Appa congratulated T-Square Complex for adding another feather in its hat with the opening of the Nursing Home. ‘My only word of caution is to maintain and upkeep the Nursing Home so that patients visiting it leave back healthy, and with fond memories’.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P urged the Nursing Home to be keep the prices reasonable. ‘It is often seen the prices of private hospitals are far more expensive than that of the Govt. hospitals. My appeal is to make the prices affordable to enable the common masses to take benefit of the Nursing Home’, the DC stressed.

Renowned entrepreneur and chairman of Puna Rinyo Nursing Home, Tasso Hinda said it was a dream comes true for him to dedicate the Nursing Home to his mother. ‘We have ambitious plans to upgrade the Nursing Home in due course of time and a plan is also in the offing to come up with a rehabilitation center at the District’, informed Hinda.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Puna Rinyo Nursing Home Tage Binny informed that presently the Nursing Home has a Medicine Specialist, General Surgery Doctor, Gynecologist, Pediatrician, Dentist, Physiotherapist, Laboratory Service, Digital X-Ray, USG with Echo facility, Ambulance, Home Care Service, Home sample collection centre, Home visiting Doctor, 24×7 Casualty-Emergency Care, 24×7 opened Pharmacy, Ward and VIP cabins. ‘The Nursing Home will soon come up with Super Specialist visiting consultant Cardiologist, Neurologist, Nephrologist, Urologist, Radiologist and Psychiatrist’, informed Binny.

With Ziro blessed with a cool and mild climate, the Nursing Home is expected to receive patients from within and outside the state, who would prefer their healing process in a cool soothing destination place, and in midst of pristine nature.