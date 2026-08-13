Tiranga Padyatra Held in Yachuli

YACHULI- A Tiranga Padyatra was organised in Yachuli on Thursday as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign and celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, bringing together government officials, students, teachers, PRI representatives and members of the local community ahead of Independence Day.

The march began at Hotel 3D and concluded at the General Ground, Yachuli. It was led by Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor District Ankita Mishra, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Piju; and In-charge District Art and Culture Officer Hage Okang.

The event saw participation from Assistant Commissioner Mumne Borang, DySP Hage Nado, administrative officers, Heads of Departments, ZPMs, PRI leaders, government officials, teachers and students, as well as members of the Yachuli Market Welfare Committee.

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Addressing participants, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Piju emphasised the importance of the national flag and paid tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters who contributed to India’s independence. She also urged students to remain disciplined and committed to their education and to develop into responsible and peace-loving citizens who can contribute to nation-building.

Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra explained the significance associated with the three colours of the national flag, describing saffron as representing courage and sacrifice, white as peace, and green as prosperity and hope.

She urged participants to view the Tiranga not only as a symbol of national pride but also as a reminder of the values and responsibilities citizens should uphold in their everyday lives.

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The Tiranga Padyatra also served as an occasion to review preparations for the Independence Day celebrations in Keyi Panyor district. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the ongoing rehearsal of parade contingents at the General Ground and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming national celebration.

The programme concluded with the collective singing of Vande Mataram, followed by distribution of sweets. The organisers said the programme reinforced themes of patriotism, unity and collective responsibility among the participants.