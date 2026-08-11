Tawang Admin Steps Up eKYC Review to Protect NFSA Food Entitlements

TAWANG- The Tawang district administration on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive Fair Price Shop-wise review of eKYC status among National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, with a focus on removing ineligible or duplicate records while ensuring that genuine beneficiaries do not lose their food security entitlements.

The review was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang and was chaired by Rinchin Leta, In-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang. Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers from across the district participated in the exercise.

The most significant aspect of the exercise was its focus on case-by-case verification rather than blanket deletion of beneficiaries. The administration reviewed pending, failed and incomplete eKYC cases and discussed appropriate action for different categories of beneficiaries. The stated objective was to improve the accuracy of the NFSA database while ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of their entitlements.

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The review covered several categories, including death cases, non-existent or duplicate entries, beneficiaries who have shifted to another area, and Non-Resident Indians residing outside India. Such cases may be deleted from the beneficiary database after due verification and as applicable under the norms.

At the same time, the administration recognised that incomplete eKYC may result from circumstances beyond a beneficiary’s control. Minors studying in residential schools without access to mobile phones or ePoS facilities are to receive exemption from deletion for a limited period. Similar consideration is being given to beneficiaries facing biometric or Aadhaar-related difficulties, including elderly persons, persons with disabilities and minors who cannot complete biometric authentication.

The review also considered beneficiaries who have not completed eKYC despite the availability of facilities through ePoS devices and the Mera eKYC Mobile App, with necessary action proposed in accordance with the applicable norms.

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During the meeting, Sange Tsering, SIFCS, made a presentation on the Mera Ration Card and Mera eKYC Mobile applications and briefed FPS dealers about updates and functionalities available through ePoS devices.

Alongside the eKYC review, the Food & Civil Supplies Office, Tawang, is initiating NFSA Beneficiary Service Facilitation Centres at three Fair Price Shops, with one centre proposed in each of the district’s three subdivisions on a trial basis.

The centres are intended to help beneficiaries with online addition and deletion through Smart PDS and provide a mechanism to address grievances raised by beneficiaries and FPS dealers. Dealers operating the three selected FPSs will receive separate training for the initiative. If the pilot proves effective, the facility may subsequently be extended to other Fair Price Shops across the district.

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The initiative indicates an attempt to address both sides of the NFSA database challenge: removing ineligible, ghost and duplicate records while creating additional support for genuine beneficiaries who face difficulties completing digital verification.

FPS dealers also raised field-level grievances, operational challenges and gaps during the interactive session, allowing the administration to consider appropriate solutions.

The district administration said the FPS-wise review is part of its continuing effort to maintain an accurate, transparent and updated NFSA beneficiary database, eliminate ineligible or duplicate entries and resolve genuine eKYC difficulties. The stated priority remains ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of their rightful food security benefits.