Dasanglu Pul Urges People to Join 5th ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul has appealed to people across the state to participate wholeheartedly in the 5th edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which will be observed from August 9 to 17, 2026, as part of celebrations marking India’s 80th Independence Day.

This year’s campaign carries additional significance as the nation is also commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, with the occasion highlighting themes of patriotism, unity and freedom, the minister said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to ensure participation across all districts, with Deputy Commissioners tasked with coordinating the involvement of Heads of Departments. Schools, civil society organisations, community groups and citizens have also been encouraged to take part in the campaign.

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A range of activities is being organised across the state, including hoisting the Tricolour at homes, offices and institutions, Tiranga rallies, bike and cycle rallies, public marches and patriotic cultural programmes based on the theme of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The programme will also feature Tiranga and Vande Mataram exhibitions, patriotic rangoli competitions, youth programmes, awareness activities and the ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ digital campaign.

Appealing to youths, students, teachers, government employees, community leaders, artists, entrepreneurs and families, Pul called for enthusiastic participation and urged citizens to display the national flag with pride, respect and dignity.

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The minister said the campaign should become a people’s movement, with the National Flag serving as a symbol of national unity, pride and collective spirit. She also emphasised the importance of inspiring younger generations with values of patriotism, unity, integrity and service to the nation.

Director of Art & Culture Ibom Tao informed that Indian national flags are being distributed free of cost across all districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Citizens can also participate digitally by uploading their ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ through the campaign’s official website.

Secretary, Art and Culture Mamata Riba was also present on the occasion.

With the campaign combining household participation, public programmes and digital engagement, the state government is seeking to make the 2026 edition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a broad-based public celebration of Independence Day and national unity.