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Four ULFA (I) Cadres Surrender Before Assam Rifles in Longding

Four active ULFA (I) cadres surrendered before Assam Rifles during an intelligence-based operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, with the operation concluding peacefully and without casualties.

Last Updated: 07/08/2026
1 minute read
Four ULFA (I) Cadres Surrender Before Assam Rifles in Longding

LONGDING-  In a significant development in counter-insurgency operations in Northeast India, four active cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)] surrendered before the Assam Rifles during an intelligence-based operation in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to an official press release, the operation was carried out in Wakka Circle, near the Indo-Myanmar border, after Assam Rifles received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of the insurgents. Security forces launched a planned operation, cordoned off the area and persuaded the militants to lay down their arms and return to the national mainstream.

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The press release stated that the operation concluded without any exchange of fire or casualties, highlighting the role of sustained persuasion and proactive action by the security forces in ensuring a peaceful surrender.

During the surrender, security personnel recovered four pistols and 17 rounds of live ammunition from the surrendered cadres.

Assam Rifles said the successful operation reflects its continued efforts to restore peace and stability in the region while encouraging the rehabilitation of misguided youth. The force reiterated its commitment to strengthening security in border areas through coordinated operations and constructive engagement with local communities.

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Last Updated: 07/08/2026
1 minute read
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