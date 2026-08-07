Arunachal: Pema Khandu Unveils Vision to Transform Handloom into Global Economic Brand

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced an ambitious vision to transform Arunachal Pradesh’s traditional handloom sector into a globally competitive economic industry by combining indigenous weaving traditions with modern design, entrepreneurship and international market access while safeguarding the state’s rich tribal heritage.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar, Khandu described handloom as more than a source of livelihood, calling it a symbol of the cultural identity and living heritage of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous communities.

Stating that every woven fabric reflects the traditions and identity of the state’s tribes, the Chief Minister said the handloom sector has immense potential to drive rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment and sustainable economic growth.

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Highlighting the scale of the industry, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh has more than 32,000 handloom weavers, the majority of whom are women, making the sector one of the largest sources of rural employment in the state.

He said the government is strengthening the handloom ecosystem through improved infrastructure, Common Facility Centres (CFCs), modern weaving equipment, skill development, design innovation, marketing support and entrepreneurship promotion. Weavers are also being trained in contemporary designs, natural dyeing, quality improvement and product diversification to help them compete in domestic and international markets.

The Chief Minister urged young entrepreneurs to leverage branding, digital marketing and e-commerce platforms to expand the reach of Arunachal’s traditional products. He also called for closer collaboration among government departments, designers, educational institutions, Self-Help Groups, cooperatives and private entrepreneurs to develop globally recognised handloom brands from the state.

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A key highlight of Khandu’s address was the emphasis on Geographical Indication (GI) registration for indigenous textile products. He said GI certification would protect traditional knowledge, prevent imitation, enhance authenticity and enable artisans to secure premium prices in national and international markets.

The Chief Minister also identified sericulture as a major growth area, noting that Arunachal Pradesh has favourable conditions to produce all four commercially important silk varieties—Eri, Muga, Mulberry and Oak Tasar. Strengthening the sericulture value chain, he said, would generate sustainable rural employment while ensuring quality raw materials for the state’s expanding handloom industry.

Expressing confidence in the sector’s future, Khandu said continued government support, technological innovation and active participation from artisans and entrepreneurs could establish Arunachal Pradesh as one of India’s leading destinations for premium handloom and silk products.

During the event, the Chief Minister launched the Department of Textiles & Handicrafts website, the Artisan Data Bank, and Atii – Arunachal Honey. He also felicitated outstanding weavers and artisans and distributed SAMARTH certificates and Yarn Pass Books to support members of the handloom community.