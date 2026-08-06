J.P. Nadda Visits Flood-Hit Areas in Keyi Panyor District; Assures Full Central Support

YACHULI- Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash (J.P.) Nadda, on Wednesday visited the flash flood and cloudburst-affected areas of Possa and the NEEPCO Colony in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, reaffirming the Central Government’s commitment to supporting relief, rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction efforts.

During the visit, Nadda conducted an on-ground assessment of the destruction caused by the June 24 cloudburst and flash floods, reviewing the progress of relief operations and restoration work underway in the district. He was received by state minister Balo Raja, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, district officials and other public representatives.

MLA Toko Tatung briefed the Union Minister on the scale of devastation, highlighting the widespread damage to public infrastructure, private property and the hardships faced by local residents. He expressed confidence that Nadda’s firsthand assessment would help accelerate relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction initiatives in the district.

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Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra presented a detailed review of the district administration’s relief measures and informed the Minister about extensive damage to roads and bridges along National Highway-13, the key transport corridor connecting six districts of Arunachal Pradesh. She stressed the urgent need for restoring connectivity to ensure uninterrupted movement of essential services.

The Union Minister also received a briefing from NEEPCO officials on the severe losses suffered by the power project’s infrastructure and residential settlement due to the flash floods, as restoration work continues.

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Interacting directly with affected families, Nadda listened to their concerns and assured them that the Government of India stands firmly with the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He reiterated that the Centre would extend all possible assistance for rebuilding damaged infrastructure, rehabilitating affected families and restoring normal life at the earliest.

The visit underscores the Centre’s continued engagement in monitoring the post-disaster situation in Arunachal Pradesh and reflects its commitment to facilitating timely support for infrastructure restoration and community recovery in Keyi Panyor district.