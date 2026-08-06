780 Notices, 72 Eviction Drives Conducted Against Illegal Encroachers in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The East Siang District Administration has issued 780 notices to illegal encroachers and conducted 72 eviction drives across Pasighat township over the past one year, underscoring its intensified campaign to protect government land through due legal process.

The figures were revealed by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani during a meeting with representatives of the Bogong Banggo Kebang (BBK), Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK), Bogong Banggo Land Action Committee (BBLAC) and All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner said the administration has been taking stringent action against unauthorized occupation under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 2003, while ensuring that every eviction follows due legal procedure to withstand future litigation.

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During the meeting, the administration assured that fresh encroachments would be removed immediately, while urging members of the Bogong Banggo Land Action Committee to promptly report any new cases to the concerned Estate Officers.

The anti-encroachment campaign formed the central focus of discussions, although the meeting also addressed several land governance issues raised by the organisations. These included cross-verification of land allotment proposals for 2024-25, inclusion of community representatives in the District Land Allotment Committee (DLAC), eviction of encroachments from educational institutions and the future management of three MAUP Smart City buildings in Pasighat.

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Following detailed deliberations, the meeting resolved that land allotment proposals returned by the Directorate of Land Management would be cross-verified by Administrative Officers-cum-Estate Officers, with designated representatives of BBK and BBLAC allowed to submit complaints or supporting information during the verification process.

The administration further announced that eviction of illegal encroachments from educational institutions would be accorded top priority, directing education authorities to issue eviction notices within seven days after the meeting minutes are released.

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Clarifying concerns over the MAUP Smart City buildings, officials said the assets would remain under the control of the District Administration, while future shop allotments would give special consideration to deserving local youth of East Siang district, including members of the Bogong Banggo community, through a transparent policy framework.

East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba appealed to all stakeholders to resolve disputes peacefully and assured that the police would continue working with the District Administration to take strict action against habitual encroachers and other offenders.

The meeting concluded with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to transparent land administration, peaceful dialogue and the orderly development of Pasighat township.