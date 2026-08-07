Silluk Villagers Save Python, Urge Protection of Wildlife Over Retaliation

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A rescued python from Silluk village in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district was safely released into the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, underscoring the growing role of local communities in wildlife conservation.

The rescue was led by Silluk Swachh Abhiyan (SSA) Chairman Kepang Nong Borang, who responded after villagers reported spotting the snake near the village. Instead of allowing the reptile to be harmed, Borang safely secured it in a rescue cage and coordinated its relocation to a protected habitat.

The python was released inside the wildlife sanctuary in the presence of Honorary Wildlife Warden M. Tayeng, officials of the Borguli Wildlife Range, and Silluk Village-II Gram Panchayat Chairperson Opung Borang.

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Speaking after the rescue, Kepang Nong Borang revealed that another python of similar size had reportedly been killed by some village youths a day later. The incident reinforced the need to relocate rescued wildlife to safer habitats rather than releasing them near human settlements, where they remain vulnerable.

Appealing for greater public awareness, Borang urged villagers to rescue snakes instead of killing them and emphasized that peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife is possible through timely intervention and community cooperation.

The rescue also reflects a sustained conservation effort by the Silluk Swachh Abhiyan. In 2023 and 2024, the group successfully rescued and released two Chinese pangolins into the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary.

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Expressing concern that the mother python could still be in the area, Opung Borang appealed to villagers to immediately report any sightings of pythons instead of attempting to kill or capture them. She also urged the State Forest and Wildlife Department to provide local volunteers with rescue cages, equipment and essential medicines to strengthen community-led wildlife rescue operations.

Officials of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and expressed hope that more young people and villagers would actively participate in wildlife conservation. They said stronger community involvement is essential for protecting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance in areas located close to forests and wildlife habitats.

The successful rescue and release serves as a reminder that community awareness, responsible action and cooperation with forest authorities can play a crucial role in protecting wildlife while promoting peaceful coexistence between people and nature.