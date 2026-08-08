5,220 Kg of Waste Cleared from Yagamso River During Independence Day Drive

ITANAGAR- A major community-led clean-up drive has removed approximately 5,220 kilograms of garbage from the Yagamso River inside IG Park, highlighting the growing challenge of waste pollution in one of Itanagar’s water bodies.

The clean-up was organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL), as part of activities commemorating the 80th Independence Day.

Volunteers cleared accumulated waste that had choked portions of the river channel, helping restore its natural flow. However, the initiative went beyond simply removing garbage, with organisers also conducting a waste segregation and audit to identify the types of waste entering the river.

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The audit revealed a substantial presence of disposable and plastic materials. Disposable plates and glasses accounted for approximately 9,000 pieces, making them the largest identified category. They were followed by cement bags, rice bags and online-delivery bags, numbering around 8,500 pieces, while approximately 8,000 pieces of plastic waste were also recorded.

The findings point to the scale of irresponsible waste disposal and its continuing impact on the Yagamso River and its surrounding environment. The large quantities of single-use and packaging-related waste also indicate that river pollution is closely linked to everyday consumption and disposal practices.

IMC Ward No. 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro, who attended the drive with her team, commended YMCR and its partner organisations for the initiative. She expressed concern over continued dumping of waste by individuals and appealed to residents to adopt responsible waste-management practices and stop disposing of garbage in rivers and other natural water bodies.

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Addressing the volunteers, YMCR Chairman Adv. S. D. Loda said the message of cleanliness should not remain limited to those participating in the campaign. He urged volunteers to take the message to their families and the wider community, while appealing to citizens to recognise their collective responsibility towards protecting rivers and the environment.

YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni described the participation of volunteers as a sign of growing civic awareness among Itanagar’s youth. He stressed that river clean-up campaigns should not be treated as isolated events but as part of a sustained effort to build environmental responsibility.

The initiative therefore carries a message beyond the removal of 5.2 tonnes of garbage: cleaning a river can provide temporary relief, but preventing waste from entering it in the first place is essential for lasting conservation. The waste audit conducted during the drive further underlines the need for responsible disposal practices and greater community participation in protecting shared natural resources.