ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam Floods: Project Brahmank Extends Relief Support to Flood-Affected Families

Officers, GREF personnel and their families under HQ Chief Engineer Project Brahmank contributed funds and essential supplies, which were sent to Dibrugarh for distribution among flood-affected families.

Last Updated: 08/08/2026
1 minute read
Assam Floods: Project Brahmank Extends Relief Support to Flood-Affected Families

PASIGHAT-  Amid the continuing flood crisis in Assam, HQ Chief Engineer Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has extended voluntary relief assistance to flood-affected families, with officers, GREF personnel and their families contributing funds and essential supplies for those affected by the disaster.

The annual monsoon floods have caused widespread disruption across several parts of Assam, with Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Bajali among the districts identified as severely affected in the report. Several villages have been inundated, while roads, embankments and agricultural land have also suffered damage.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The situation has disrupted essential services and normal life in affected areas, with drinking water, electricity, healthcare and transportation impacted. Farmers have also faced losses to crops, livestock and agricultural fields, while prolonged inundation has raised concerns over sanitation and water-borne diseases.

Also Read-  Silluk Villagers Save Python, Urge Protection of Wildlife Over Retaliation

Against this backdrop, HQ Chief Engineer (Project) Brahmank, under the leadership of Chief Engineer Pankaj Goyal, organised a voluntary relief assistance campaign for flood-affected people.

Personnel and their families contributed both funds and relief materials, including rice, food items, clothing, footwear, blankets and other essential daily-use supplies.

The collected materials were assembled at HQ CE (P) Brahmank in Pasighat and dispatched to Dibrugarh on August 4, 2026. The relief materials were subsequently handed over to the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh for distribution among families affected by the floods.

Also Read- Four ULFA (I) Cadres Surrender Before Assam Rifles in Longding

The initiative reflects the BRO’s stated ethos of “service beyond duty.” While the organisation’s primary role involves constructing and maintaining roads, bridges and other strategic infrastructure in difficult terrain, the relief effort highlights its involvement in humanitarian assistance during a natural disaster.

The contribution also underscores the role of institutional and community-led initiatives in supplementing relief efforts during emergencies. By mobilising resources internally and coordinating with a local organisation for distribution, Project Brahmank has sought to provide immediate assistance to families facing the impact of the floods.

As Assam continues to deal with the consequences of the monsoon flooding, such relief initiatives highlight the importance of collective support alongside the larger government and disaster-response mechanisms in assisting affected communities.

Tags
Last Updated: 08/08/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Five IAF Personnel Killed in AN-32 Crash in Jorhat

Five IAF Personnel Killed in AN-32 Crash in Jorhat

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Meets with Accident at Jorhat Air Force Station

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Meets with Accident at Jorhat Air Force Station

APU Mass Communication Students Meet Mizoram IPR Minister During Aizawl Media Tour

APU Mass Communication Students Meet Mizoram IPR Minister During Aizawl Media Tour

Arunachal Governor Reviews Border Security, Backs Arunachal Heritage Stamp Initiative in Shillong

Arunachal Governor Reviews Border Security, Backs Arunachal Heritage Stamp Initiative in Shillong

Governor Parnaik Highlights Arunachal’s Development Journey at NEC, Discusses Connectivity with Eastern Air Command

Governor Parnaik Highlights Arunachal’s Development Journey at NEC, Discusses Connectivity with Eastern Air Command

From Insurgency to Infrastructure: Northeast's Story Has Changed, Says Pema Khandu

From Insurgency to Infrastructure: Northeast’s Story Has Changed, Says Pema Khandu

Four from Arunachal Pradesh Killed in Tragic Road Accident Near Guwahati

Four from Arunachal Pradesh Killed in Tragic Road Accident Near Guwahati

Northeast India Emerges as Bird Migration Hub

Northeast India Emerges as Bird Migration Hub

Exit Polls Predict Big Win for NDA in Assam

Exit Polls Predict Big Win for NDA in Assam

Assam: Violence Erupts at Runikata Forest Office, Vehicles Torched, Police Fire in Air

Assam: Violence Erupts at Runikata Forest Office, Vehicles Torched, Police Fire in Air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button