Assam Floods: Project Brahmank Extends Relief Support to Flood-Affected Families

PASIGHAT- Amid the continuing flood crisis in Assam, HQ Chief Engineer Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has extended voluntary relief assistance to flood-affected families, with officers, GREF personnel and their families contributing funds and essential supplies for those affected by the disaster.

The annual monsoon floods have caused widespread disruption across several parts of Assam, with Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Bajali among the districts identified as severely affected in the report. Several villages have been inundated, while roads, embankments and agricultural land have also suffered damage.

The situation has disrupted essential services and normal life in affected areas, with drinking water, electricity, healthcare and transportation impacted. Farmers have also faced losses to crops, livestock and agricultural fields, while prolonged inundation has raised concerns over sanitation and water-borne diseases.

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Against this backdrop, HQ Chief Engineer (Project) Brahmank, under the leadership of Chief Engineer Pankaj Goyal, organised a voluntary relief assistance campaign for flood-affected people.

Personnel and their families contributed both funds and relief materials, including rice, food items, clothing, footwear, blankets and other essential daily-use supplies.

The collected materials were assembled at HQ CE (P) Brahmank in Pasighat and dispatched to Dibrugarh on August 4, 2026. The relief materials were subsequently handed over to the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh for distribution among families affected by the floods.

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The initiative reflects the BRO’s stated ethos of “service beyond duty.” While the organisation’s primary role involves constructing and maintaining roads, bridges and other strategic infrastructure in difficult terrain, the relief effort highlights its involvement in humanitarian assistance during a natural disaster.

The contribution also underscores the role of institutional and community-led initiatives in supplementing relief efforts during emergencies. By mobilising resources internally and coordinating with a local organisation for distribution, Project Brahmank has sought to provide immediate assistance to families facing the impact of the floods.

As Assam continues to deal with the consequences of the monsoon flooding, such relief initiatives highlight the importance of collective support alongside the larger government and disaster-response mechanisms in assisting affected communities.