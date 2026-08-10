Tawang Steps Up Discussion on ST Certificate Re-Verification, ILP Enforcement

TAWANG- A coordination meeting in Tawang on Monday placed re-verification of Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates and stronger enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system at the centre of discussions, with officials and community representatives calling for greater vigilance and coordinated action at the grassroots level.

The meeting was held at the office chamber of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ), Tawang, and was chaired by ADC Rinchin Leta. It brought together representatives of the administration, police, Panchayati Raj Institutions, the High Power Committee, traditional village institutions, community organisations, student unions and youth groups.

The discussions covered three key areas: re-verification of ST certificates, issues concerning illegal immigrants, and strengthening enforcement of the ILP system across Tawang district. The meeting also highlighted the importance of awareness and vigilance at the village and grassroots levels.

Also Read- Eight Injured in Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Border in Dhemaji

High Power Committee representative Tsering stressed the importance of re-verifying ST certificates and ensuring effective implementation of ILP provisions. He also sought cooperation from the Sub-Divisional Administrations of Lungla and Jang to organise similar coordination meetings involving Gaon Burahs, PRI members, youth leaders and other stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions.

The emphasis on wider grassroots participation reflects an approach in which certificate verification and ILP enforcement are not viewed solely as administrative or police responsibilities. The meeting called for greater coordination among the administration, police, traditional village institutions, PRI representatives, community organisations and youth.

Participants, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Tawang Togum Gonggo, ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Vice President Pema Chowang, Gaon Burahs Dorjee Tsering and Phuntso Tsering, along with youth leaders and other representatives, shared views on safeguarding the interests of the indigenous community and strengthening measures for its long-term welfare.

Also Read- Upper Siang Forms Highway Safety Task Force to Curb Unauthorised Parking on NH-513

Various suggestions were made regarding verification mechanisms, grassroots-level awareness, monitoring and enforcement. The deliberations also highlighted the stated objective of protecting the rights and interests of indigenous people, preserving the identity of the Monpa community and ensuring that statutory safeguards are implemented effectively across Tawang district.

The meeting concluded with a call for continued cooperation and coordinated action among all stakeholders to address the issues in a systematic, transparent and effective manner.

The significance of the meeting lies in its attempt to bring multiple stakeholders onto a common platform on issues involving ST certificate verification and ILP enforcement. Rather than limiting the process to administrative enforcement, the participants stressed village-level awareness, monitoring and coordination.

For Tawang, the next challenge will be translating these discussions into consistent verification mechanisms, awareness initiatives and enforcement across the district while maintaining the transparency and statutory safeguards emphasised during the meeting.