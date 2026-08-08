JNV Tawang Students Turn Brick-Making into a Hands-On Mathematics Lesson

TAWANG- Students of PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang turned a traditional brick-making activity into a practical mathematics lesson, exploring concepts such as dimensions, area and volume through direct measurement, calculation and observation.

The activity was organised under the Kaushal Bodh initiative, with the objective of connecting classroom concepts with practical skills and real-life applications. Rather than relying solely on textbooks, students participated directly in the process of making bricks and applied mathematical principles to a tangible task.

During the activity, students worked with measurements and calculations related to the dimensions of bricks and explored how mathematical concepts such as area and volume are applied in everyday situations. The hands-on approach helped them understand the practical relevance of concepts taught in the classroom.

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The programme also incorporated Art-Integrated Learning, encouraging students to work collaboratively while developing creativity, experimentation and problem-solving skills. According to the school, the activity made learning more interactive and enjoyable while also fostering practical skills and curiosity.

The initiative was built around the theme “Learning by Doing | Skills for Life | Mathematics in Action”, demonstrating how skill-based education can make academic concepts more relatable and easier for students to understand.

The approach is also aligned with the vision of NEP 2020 and the objectives of PM SHRI Schools, which emphasise holistic, competency-based and skill-oriented education.

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For the students, the exercise went beyond brick making. It provided an opportunity to discover mathematics outside the conventional classroom environment, with practical measurements serving as a way to understand concepts through direct experience. The school’s account summed up the learning experience by describing how “every brick became a lesson and every measurement became a discovery.”

The activity highlights the potential of experiential learning to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, giving students an opportunity to understand academic concepts through real-world activities.