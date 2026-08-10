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Eight Injured in Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Border in Dhemaji

Police said the firing at Mingmang Basti followed a dispute over alleged encroachment by some people in side Assam land.

Last Updated: 10/08/2026
1 minute read
Eight Injured in Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Border in Dhemaji

DHEMAJI,-  At least eight Assam residents were injured in a firing incident along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border in Dhemaji district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at Mingmang Basti, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. According to a senior police official, the firing followed a dispute over alleged encroachment by some people inside Assam.

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Police said that people described as miscreants from across the border allegedly opened indiscriminate fire . The incident resulted in injuries to eight people.

The injured have been identified as Durgheswar Patir, Rohit Dole, Nagaraj Dole, Biggeshwar Patir, Pame Pegu, Sanjay Tayung, Utpal Dole and Jan Dole.

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All eight were initially admitted to Gogamukh Rural Hospital. Officials said that seven of the injured were subsequently referred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital, where they were reported to be in critical condition.

The firing has brought renewed attention to tensions that can arise around land and boundary-related disputes in Assam’s border areas with Arunachal Pradesh. In this case, police have linked the immediate incident to an allegation of encroachment, although the circumstances surrounding the dispute and the firing remain under investigation.

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Following the incident, authorities increased security deployment in the border area. “Security has been stepped up in the border area,” the senior official said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the sensitive inter-state boundary between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, where local disputes over land and jurisdiction have periodically created tensions.

The immediate priority for authorities is to contain the situation, ensure the safety of residents and establish the circumstances that led to the firing.

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Last Updated: 10/08/2026
1 minute read
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