Arunachal Governor, CM Launch ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, Call for Stronger National Unity

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday launched the statewide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, calling on citizens to actively participate in the initiative and strengthen the spirit of national unity, patriotism and civic responsibility.

The campaign was launched at the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall in Niti Vihar, Itanagar, on August 9, which also marks August Kranti Diwas, commemorating the launch of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

During the launch, the Governor and Chief Minister handed over the National Flag to youth participants and joined them in singing Vande Mataram. The programme also featured patriotic performances by artistes from the Department of Art & Culture.

Governor calls for public participation

Addressing the gathering, Governor KT Parnaik urged citizens across Arunachal Pradesh to proudly hoist the National Flag and participate in the campaign, describing it as a people’s movement aimed at rekindling patriotism and strengthening emotional integration.

The Governor linked patriotism with civic responsibility, saying that as India moves towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, national commitment should be reflected not only in words but also through responsible actions.

He specifically referred to respect for the Constitution, protection of public property, environmental responsibility and dedicated service to society and the nation as expressions of patriotism.

Tiranga described as symbol of unity and democratic values

The Governor highlighted the significance of the National Flag as a symbol of India’s unity, sacrifice, aspirations and democratic values.

He also explained the symbolism of the colours of the Tiranga, describing saffron as representing courage and selfless service, white as peace, harmony and truth, and green as prosperity and harmony with nature. He said the Ashoka Chakra represents continuous progress guided by justice and righteousness.

Recalling the historical significance of August 9, Parnaik referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s launch of the Quit India Movement in 1942 and its call of “Do or Die”. He said the National Flag had emerged as a powerful symbol of freedom, resilience and collective national purpose during India’s freedom struggle.

Focus on youth and community participation

The Governor called upon schools, colleges, youth organisations, self-help groups and community institutions to organise activities promoting patriotism, national awareness and civic responsibility.

He also encouraged young people to use ‘Jai Hind’ as a greeting, describing it as an expression of national pride, mutual respect and shared commitment to the country.

Parnaik also spoke about the importance of emotional integration while preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s linguistic and cultural diversity. He advocated greater use of Hindi as a language connecting people across regions and reinforcing the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Chief Minister calls campaign more than flag-hoisting

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign goes beyond merely hoisting the National Flag, describing it as an effort to deepen patriotism, strengthen national unity and reinforce the values associated with the country.

He said the Tiranga represents courage, sacrifice and dedication and serves as a reminder of citizens’ responsibility towards democracy, unity and national progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid tribute to the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who contributed to India’s freedom struggle. He said the spirit of patriotism remains deeply rooted among the people of the state and described the Tiranga as a source of pride and inspiration.

Ex-servicemen and Gaon Burahs felicitated

As part of the programme, the Governor and Chief Minister felicitated ex-servicemen and Gaon Burahs in recognition of their service to the nation and contributions to society.

The event also featured patriotic musical performances by artistes from the Department of Art & Culture, including songs and a violin rendition. Ministers, legislators, senior civil and police officials, ex-servicemen, Gaon Burahs, youth representatives, students and citizens from different parts of the state attended the launch.

The fifth edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been organised by the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. According to the Governor’s Secretariat, the campaign will culminate on August 17.