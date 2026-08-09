Yingkiong Joins Nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

YINGKIONG- The District Administration of Upper Siang launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026’ on Sunday with a Tiranga Path Yatra in Yingkiong, bringing together government officials, police personnel, students, teachers, PRI and public representatives, community organisations and local residents.

The campaign is being observed from August 9 to 15, 2026. Deputy Commissioner, Upper Siang, Talo Jerang, attended the programme as the chief guest and flagged off the Tiranga Path Yatra from the General Ground, Yingkiong.

The rally saw participation from government officers and officials, police personnel, teachers and students of VKV Yingkiong and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), PRI and public leaders, members of APWWS Yingkiong, BJP Unit Yingkiong and members of the general public.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang highlighted the objectives and significance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and urged citizens to take pride in being Indian while contributing to the peace, unity and development of the country.

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“We are Indians, and we should always take pride in our identity,” Jerang said, emphasising that every citizen, regardless of position or status, contributes to the nation in some way.

He called for collective efforts to take the country forward on the path of peace and development.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that people’s participation is central to the campaign, which encourages citizens from different sections of society to bring the National Flag home and hoist it with dignity and honour.

He said the initiative has helped transform the Tiranga into a symbol of collective pride and public participation, with citizens being encouraged to make the National Flag part of the campaign at the household level.

Jerang also highlighted the particular significance of the campaign for Upper Siang as a strategically located border district.

He encouraged residents of remote border villages to proudly hoist the National Flag at their homes, describing the gesture as an expression of patriotism, national pride and commitment to the unity and integrity of the country.

The emphasis on participation from remote border areas adds a distinctive dimension to the district’s campaign, linking the public celebration of the National Flag with the sense of national commitment among communities living in those areas.

The programme also featured a rendition of Vande Mataram by students of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Yingkiong.

The Tiranga Path Yatra then proceeded through Yingkiong township, with participants carrying the Tricolour. The rally created a visible atmosphere of patriotism and national pride across the township.

The campaign in Upper Siang will continue through August 15, with the district administration encouraging wider public participation and the display of the National Flag as part of the nationwide celebration.