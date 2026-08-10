Upper Siang Forms Highway Safety Task Force to Curb Unauthorised Parking on NH-513

YINGKIONG- Upper Siang district has taken a fresh step towards improving highway safety with the first meeting of the District Highway Safety Task Force (DHSTF), focusing on preventing unauthorised parking of heavy commercial vehicles along National Highway-513.

The meeting, held at the DC Office Conference Hall in Yingkiong, was convened as part of the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for periodic inspection and patrolling aimed at preventing unauthorised parking of Heavy Commercial Vehicles on National Highways. The initiative is being undertaken in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court of India in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No. 9 of 2025 – In Re: Phalodi Accident Case.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang outlined the key provisions of the SOP and discussed measures required for its implementation in Upper Siang.

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A key decision was to conduct a survey along the Yingkiong–Pasighat stretch of NH-513 to identify suitable locations for designated lay-bys and wayside amenities. The survey will also identify vulnerable locations, accident-prone stretches and areas where heavy and commercial vehicles repeatedly park without authorisation.

The emphasis on designated lay-bys is particularly significant for a highway carrying heavy commercial traffic. Creating suitable stopping areas could help reduce the practice of vehicles stopping along vulnerable sections of the highway, while also providing authorities with identifiable locations for monitoring and enforcement.

The Deputy Commissioner directed participating departments and agencies to strictly follow the SOP and strengthen inter-departmental coordination to ensure that the Supreme Court’s directions are effectively implemented in the district.

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Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Upper Siang Api Kombo, Superintendent of Police Token Saring, and officers from the Highway Division, Pasighat, also shared suggestions on road safety and the upkeep of the Yingkiong–Pasighat section of NH-513.

The meeting discussed periodic inspection and patrolling, identification of vulnerable and accident-prone locations, prevention of unauthorised parking of heavy commercial vehicles and coordinated enforcement measures.

The SOP assumes greater significance following the Phalodi accident in Rajasthan on November 2, 2025, when a bus carrying pilgrims reportedly collided with a stationary trailer truck on the Bharatmala Highway. According to the press release, the accident resulted in 15 deaths and injuries to several others, prompting greater attention to hazardous and unauthorised parking of heavy commercial vehicles on national highways.

For Upper Siang, the immediate challenge is to translate the SOP into sustained ground-level enforcement along NH-513. Identifying accident-prone stretches and recurring unauthorised parking locations, followed by regular patrolling and coordinated enforcement, will be central to the effectiveness of the task force.

The meeting was attended by all members of the District Highway Safety Task Force and representatives of the concerned departments.