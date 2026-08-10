Ziro Royal Enfielders Extend Helping Hand to Deepak Nabam Living Home

ITANAGAR- Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE), a motorcycle club from Ziro, has extended its community service efforts beyond motorcycling by donating clothes and essential groceries to the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a Half-Way Home for persons with mental disabilities at Senki Park, Itanagar.

The initiative was not limited to the distribution of relief materials. ZRE members spent time with the residents, interacting with them and joining them in music, dance and conversation, turning the visit into an opportunity for personal engagement and companionship.

According to ZRE Club Chief Nending Ommo, the initiative was a continuation of the club’s recent relief effort for flood-affected people in Sivasagar, Assam.

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The club had organised collection drives in Ziro and Itanagar on July 29 and 30 respectively. Ommo said the response from donors was overwhelming, enabling ZRE to transport relief materials to Sivasagar using a Tata Mobile, an Isuzu and two other vehicles.

However, some donated materials could not be transported because of limited vehicle capacity. Ommo said arranging additional vehicles for the remaining materials was not considered feasible because of the cost involved.

The club therefore decided to put the surplus materials to use locally instead of allowing them to remain unused. Clothes and other remaining materials were supplemented with essential groceries before being donated to the Deepak Nabam Living Home.

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“Instead of allowing the remaining materials to lie unused, we decided to donate them to Deepak Nabam Living Home,” Ommo said, adding that the club was pleased that the generosity of its donors could benefit another deserving institution.

ZRE Vice Chief Hage Duyu said the visit also helped club members understand the scale of work being carried out at the Living Home.

Duyu said he had contacted Deepak Nabam, Chairman of the Living Home, who readily welcomed the proposal. Although Nabam had told him about the two homes he runs, Duyu said it was only after visiting the facility that the members fully understood the responsibility involved in caring for its residents.

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He said the experience left the visiting riders deeply moved and made them realise that there was scope for them to contribute further.

Duyu indicated that the club plans to return to the Living Home with a better understanding of the residents’ requirements and with additional items that may be genuinely useful.

Expressing gratitude to the ZRE team, Deepak Nabam said the visit had significance beyond the material assistance.

He said many residents and patients may not have people to care for them and described the visiting riders as people who had brought love and care to those who are less privileged.

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Nabam also emphasised that the time spent interacting with residents was meaningful to them, particularly because visits from outsiders can provide residents with a sense of happiness and belonging.

He invited the ZRE members to visit the Living Home again and wished the riders safe journeys as they continued their passion for motorcycling.

The ZRE team was led by Club Chief Nending Ommo and Vice Chief Hage Duyu, accompanied by members Tasso Yassung Nending and Millo Yapa.

The initiative reflects an effort by the club to use its collective strength not only for motorcycling, adventure and camaraderie but also for humanitarian and community causes.

For the riders, the visit ultimately became more than a donation drive. Their interaction with the residents provided an opportunity to listen, share moments of joy and recognise the importance of companionship and support for people who require care.

The initiative also demonstrates how surplus relief materials from one humanitarian effort can be redirected to another local need, while direct interaction can add a human dimension to charitable assistance.