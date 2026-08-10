Dasanglu Pul Calls for Faster Geothermal and Critical Mineral Exploration in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh is looking to accelerate exploration of geothermal energy and critical minerals, with Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul calling for stronger coordination among scientific institutions, public sector undertakings and government agencies to convert the state’s geological potential into practical applications.

Pul made the call while chairing a review meeting in Itanagar on geothermal exploration in the Tawang region and critical mineral exploration in the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential in geothermal energy and critical minerals. We need to translate scientific exploration into practical applications that can benefit local communities and contribute to the state’s long-term economic growth,” Pul said.

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The meeting reviewed geothermal exploration and resource assessment being undertaken by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL).

Pul emphasised that exploration should examine both the direct utilisation of geothermal heat and its potential for power generation.

A key example discussed was geothermal drying technology demonstrated by CES&HS at Dirang. Pul described the technology as a potential model that could be replicated in other suitable areas.

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She said technologies such as geothermal drying could have direct livelihood applications, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors, and called for successful models to be identified, refined and replicated wherever feasible.

The emphasis on direct applications indicates that the state’s geothermal strategy is being considered not only from the perspective of electricity generation but also for technologies that could support local economic activity.

The meeting also reviewed exploration of critical minerals, particularly the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block, which was acquired by OIL in Tranche-IV of the Ministry of Mines’ auction process.

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Pul said critical minerals have acquired increasing strategic and economic importance and called for coordinated exploration supported by scientific expertise and modern technology.

The contribution of CES&HS to early-stage drone mapping and geological planning of the block was also acknowledged.

The focus on graphite and vanadium comes as Arunachal Pradesh seeks to better understand and utilise its geological resources while balancing resource development with responsible and sustainable practices.

Pul stressed that closer cooperation between scientific institutions, PSUs and government agencies would be essential to move exploration activities from the assessment stage towards practical outcomes.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Science and Technology Department, CES&HS, OIL and other agencies involved in the exploration process.

Science and Technology Secretary Wayong Khimhun, CES&HS Director Tana Tage, OIL Resident Chief Executive Binayananda Bharali, and senior officials of OIL and MECL attended the meeting.

The review comes as Arunachal Pradesh seeks to explore new avenues for energy security, sustainable development and resource-based economic opportunities, with geothermal resources and critical minerals emerging as two areas of particular interest.