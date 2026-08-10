Pema Khandu Inaugurates NCC Academy in Pasighat, Calls It Investment in Arunachal’s Youth

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the NCC Academy Complex at Pasighat, describing it as a major investment in the character-building, leadership development and nation-building potential of the state’s youth.

The most significant aspect of the new academy, however, is its role within a broader government effort to encourage Arunachal’s youth to pursue careers in the Armed Forces. Khandu linked the academy with the recently launched Chief Minister’s Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme and an upcoming Indian Army-led mentorship programme, describing the three initiatives as complementary components of a stronger ecosystem for military education, leadership and national service.

Addressing the inaugural function, Khandu said the academy would provide young cadets with an institutional platform to develop discipline, leadership, physical fitness, patriotism and a spirit of service, while encouraging them to consider careers in the Armed Forces.

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He said the responsibility of the government extends beyond providing education and employment opportunities, arguing that young people must also be equipped with values of discipline, responsibility and service.

The Chief Minister urged NCC cadets to look beyond conventional career choices and aspire to leadership positions in the Armed Forces. He said the NCC has played an important role in shaping generations of young Indians and argued that Arunachal Pradesh, given its strategic importance as a frontier state, would benefit from a stronger NCC ecosystem.

Khandu expressed confidence that the Pasighat academy would develop into a premier training centre for NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast, with modern training facilities and opportunities to interact with trained Armed Forces personnel.

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Khandu highlighted the Chief Minister’s Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme, under which financial support will be provided to Arunachali students studying in eight notified Sainik Schools and the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun.

He also announced that an Indian Army-led officer-level coaching-cum-mentorship programme for Arunachal students would begin soon. The programme is intended to provide focused guidance to young people aspiring to join Sainik and Military Schools and eventually become officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Taken together, the academy, scholarship programme and planned mentorship initiative are intended to create a more structured pathway from youth training and education to potential careers in the Armed Forces.

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to address the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence and social media on young people.

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He acknowledged AI’s potential to transform education, employment, communication and other aspects of life, but cautioned young people to understand its limitations and use the technology responsibly.

He particularly stressed the need for responsible social media use, warning about the potential impact of excessive or irresponsible consumption on young minds. Khandu urged NCC cadets to use social media positively, avoid misinformation and cyber-related risks, and develop the ability to distinguish reliable information from misleading content.

He said the discipline and critical thinking promoted through NCC training were increasingly relevant in an environment where young people are constantly exposed to information and influence through digital platforms. Technology, he added, should remain a means of enhancing human potential rather than becoming a distraction from education, physical fitness and social responsibility.

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Linking youth development to the broader national development agenda, Khandu said “Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without a Viksit Arunachal” and that a developed Arunachal would require empowered, disciplined and responsible young people.

He said the state government would continue supporting initiatives in education, sports, skill development, entrepreneurship and leadership, while encouraging young people to explore careers in the Armed Forces and other national services.

The Chief Minister congratulated the NCC authorities, government departments and other agencies involved in establishing the academy and expressed confidence that the facility would develop into a centre of excellence for youth development. He also called upon parents, educational institutions and society to encourage more young people to join the NCC and benefit from its training and values.

The Pasighat academy therefore represents more than a new training facility: it is being positioned as one element of a wider youth-development strategy linking NCC training, military education, mentorship and leadership development with Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic and national-service aspirations.