KVK Anjaw Surveys Horticulture Projects in Six Vibrant Villages of Anjaw

ANJAW- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw conducted a two-day field monitoring and survey programme on August 9 and 10 to assess the progress of high-value horticultural interventions in six Vibrant Villages of the district.

The survey covered Kaho, Kibithoo, Musai, Dong, Chota Kundan and Bada Kundan under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Project). The primary objective was to monitor horticultural interventions and assess the establishment and growth of high-value fruit crops distributed to tribal farmers as part of efforts to strengthen livelihoods in the remote border areas of Anjaw.

Under the TSP initiative, KVK Anjaw had distributed quality planting materials of kiwifruit (cv. Allison), plum (cv. Santa Rosa) and pomegranate (cv. Solapur Red) to selected farmers in the Vibrant Villages.

According to the field assessment, the fruit plants, which are approximately 1.5 years old, showed healthy and vigorous vegetative growth in farmers’ fields. The KVK team inspected the established orchards and assessed plant survival, growth and overall field conditions.

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The intervention is aimed at encouraging farmers to diversify into high-value horticultural crops, with the broader objectives of improving farm income and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal farming communities in Anjaw’s remote border areas.

During interactions with farmers, Satveer Yadav, SMS (Horticulture), KVK Anjaw, provided technical guidance on scientific orchard management.

He stressed the importance of proper pit preparation and planting, timely irrigation, regular weeding and nutrient management, along with training and pruning, orchard sanitation and integrated pest and disease management.

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The KVK team also highlighted the potential for kiwifruit and plum cultivation in Anjaw, particularly at suitable elevations where climatic conditions can support commercial cultivation. Farmers were encouraged to make use of suitable land for scientifically managed fruit orchards as a potential long-term source of income and livelihood security.

KVK Anjaw said it will continue providing technical guidance and field-based support to beneficiary farmers for the successful establishment and management of kiwifruit, plum and pomegranate orchards.

The initiative is intended not only to promote high-value horticulture but also to strengthen livelihood opportunities for communities living in the Vibrant Villages of Anjaw district.

The field survey therefore represents an important monitoring stage for the horticultural intervention, with the reported healthy growth of the young orchards indicating early progress in the effort to introduce diversified, high-value fruit cultivation in the district’s remote border villages.