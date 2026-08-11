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2006–07 Science Batch Gives Back to Alma Mater in Pasighat

The Class XII Science batch of 2006–07 donated and installed air conditioners in the Teachers’ Common Room of IGJ Government Higher Secondary School, Pasighat.

Last Updated: 11/08/2026
1 minute read
2006–07 Science Batch Gives Back to Alma Mater in Pasighat

PASIGHAT-  The Class XII Science batch of 2006–07 of IGJ Government Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, has given back to its alma mater by donating air conditioners for the school’s Staff Room/Teachers’ Common Room.

The initiative was undertaken as a gesture of gratitude towards the institution and its teachers, who played an important role in shaping the academic journeys of the former students. The donated air conditioners have also been installed in the Teachers’ Common Room, making the contribution immediately useful to the teaching staff.

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School Principal Mapu Taipodia Perme appreciated the contribution by the 2006–07 Science batch and expressed gratitude for their continued association with the institution.

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She noted that such contributions reflect the strong bond between a school and its alumni and could encourage more former students to contribute towards the welfare and development of their alma mater.

The contribution also highlights the potential role of alumni in supporting school infrastructure and creating practical benefits for institutions that helped shape their formative years.

By choosing to donate and install air conditioners in the Teachers’ Common Room, the former students have made a direct contribution towards improving the working environment for the school’s teaching staff.

The gesture represents a continuing connection between the former students and their school, while serving as an example of meaningful alumni participation in institutional development.

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Last Updated: 11/08/2026
1 minute read
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