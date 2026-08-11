College Students Turn Environmental Concerns Into Poetry and Art at YAREC in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- College students in Itanagar used poetry and visual art to express their concerns about the environment and river conservation at the annual Yagamso River Arts and Expression Competition (YAREC).

The Poem Writing and Drawing Competition was organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Science Centre, IG Park, Itanagar, and with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL).

The programme aimed to encourage environmental creativity and artistic expression among college students, providing them with a platform to explore environmental issues through literature and art.

Students of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, secured all the top two positions in both competitions.

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In the Poem Writing Competition, Tania Metu secured first position, while Langda Sanam stood second.

In the Drawing Competition, Ngechi Yampi won first position, followed by Obuk Nyitan in second place.

As part of the programme, the poetry winners recited their compositions and explained the meaning and messages behind their poems. The drawing competition winners similarly presented their artworks and explained the ideas and environmental themes reflected in their creations.

Speaking on the occasion, Keyom Doni of YMCR said the competition was intended to instil a greater sense of environmental responsibility among young people through creative expression.

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He said platforms of this kind allow students to reflect more deeply on issues related to river conservation and the environment, while enabling them to communicate their concerns through forms that can reach a wider audience.

Doni also said YMCR would continue organising similar initiatives to encourage young people to engage meaningfully with environmental causes.

The YAREC initiative thus seeks to connect creative expression with environmental awareness, giving young people an avenue to transform their observations and concerns about rivers and the environment into poetry and art.