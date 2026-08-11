Ziro Takes to the Streets in Tiranga Yatra Celebrating National Pride

ZIRO- A strong spirit of patriotism and national pride swept through Ziro on Tuesday as Lower Subansiri district hosted the Tiranga Yatra Ziro 2026, bringing together citizens, local administration and community leaders in a celebration of national unity.

The programme began with participants assembling at Padi Yubbe Stadium. Ahead of the march, a rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ set the patriotic tone for the gathering.

The event was attended by Hage Appa, MLA of Ziro, Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Ziro, and Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police.

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Addressing the gathering, both Hage Appa and Oli Perme spoke about the importance of national unity, the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and the collective responsibility of citizens towards the development of Lower Subansiri and the country.

Following the addresses, Hage Appa and Oli Perme jointly flagged off the Tiranga Yatra, setting the ceremonial procession in motion.

The procession travelled through the heart of Ziro before concluding at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium.

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The event also provided an opportunity for participants to interact and share their experiences. Light refreshments were served at the conclusion of the programme, with attendees engaging in conversations and reflecting on the day’s celebration.

The yatra was spearheaded by DACO Tapi Rimu, who expressed gratitude to the participants, officials and volunteers whose efforts contributed to the successful conduct of the programme.

The Tiranga Yatra served as a public expression of patriotic spirit in Ziro, while the participation of citizens, officials and community representatives underscored the event’s message of unity, collective responsibility and national pride.