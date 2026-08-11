Governor KT Parnaik Presents Tiranga to Lok Bhavan Officials, Urges Patriotism

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday presented National Flags to officials and staff of various departments attached to Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The initiative, organised at the Governor’s instance, seeks to encourage greater public participation in the celebrations marking India’s 80th Independence Day and reinforce the values represented by the Tricolour.

Handing over the National Flags, Governor Parnaik urged every official to become an “ambassador of patriotism” within their families and communities.

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He called upon officials taking the Tricolour home to carry with it the values of national unity, civic responsibility and pride in the nation, while encouraging every household to display the National Flag and uphold the ideals it represents.

The Governor said the National Flag represents more than national identity, describing it as a reflection of the courage, sacrifice and determination of the freedom fighters who secured India’s independence.

He also encouraged families to use the occasion to educate children and young people about the history and significance of the Tricolour and the values of unity, integrity and service to the nation.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, Governor Parnaik said the campaign had evolved into a people’s movement, strengthening the emotional connection between citizens and the National Flag and nurturing a deeper sense of national pride.

At the same time, he reminded citizens to display the Tricolour with dignity and in accordance with the Flag Code of India.

The Governor stressed that the National Flag should occupy a position of honour and should not be allowed to touch the ground, be misused as decoration or be displayed in a damaged condition.

He further advised Lok Bhavan officials to ensure responsible handling of the flags after the celebrations. The National Flag should be carefully folded and respectfully preserved, while an unserviceable flag should be disposed of in a dignified manner consistent with the Flag Code.

The programme at Lok Bhavan forms part of the wider Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with the Governor emphasising that participation should go beyond displaying the flag and also reinforce the values of unity, responsibility and respect for the nation.