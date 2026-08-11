Arunachal Governor Calls for ‘Information by Default’ to Strengthen Transparency

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.) has called for a shift from an approach of “Information on Demand” to “Information by Default”, stressing proactive disclosure of government information to strengthen transparency and citizen-centric governance.

The Governor made the remarks during a meeting with State Chief Information Commissioner Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Tuesday. Gamlin submitted the Annual Report of the Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commission and briefed the Governor on the Commission’s recent initiatives, achievements, challenges and future roadmap.

Highlighting the transformative role of the Right to Information Act, 2005, Governor Parnaik said proactive disclosure under Section 4 of the RTI Act could reduce the need for citizens to file formal information requests.

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He advised government departments to regularly publish important public information on their official websites. This, according to the communiqué, should include budgets, progress of development projects, beneficiary details, recruitment notifications, tender processes, land allotments, welfare schemes and important administrative decisions.

To improve compliance, the Governor suggested a State-wide Proactive Disclosure Compliance Drive, supported by periodic audits of public authorities.

The proposed approach would place greater responsibility on government departments to make relevant information publicly accessible without waiting for individual RTI applications.

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The Governor also highlighted the importance of modern record management and digital governance.

Describing efficient record keeping as a key foundation of transparency, he advocated a mission-mode programme for digitisation of government records, integration with e-Office systems and creation of searchable digital repositories across departments.

Such a system, as outlined during the meeting, would support easier access to government records while strengthening the institutional infrastructure needed for transparent administration.

Governor Parnaik also stressed the need for regular capacity building among officials responsible for handling RTI matters.

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He advised the State Information Commission to institutionalise quarterly training programmes for Public Information Officers, Assistant Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities.

The proposed training would focus on statutory timelines, exemptions under the RTI framework, proactive disclosure obligations and providing citizen-friendly responses.

The Governor further said the State Information Commission should evolve beyond its appellate role and emerge as a leading institution for promoting transparency, accountability and good governance.

State Chief Information Commissioners Vijay Taram, Khopey Thaley, Dani Gamboo and Sangyal Tsering Bappu, along with Secretary-cum-Registrar Sode Potom and Deputy Registrar Priscilla Tayeng, were also present during the meeting.

The recommendations place proactive disclosure, digital record management and institutional capacity building at the centre of the Governor’s approach to strengthening RTI implementation and transparency in Arunachal Pradesh.