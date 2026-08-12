‘Gems of India Challenge’: Ziro Youth Encouraged to Compete for National Recognition﻿

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri district administration has launched a participation drive encouraging students, young people and aspiring innovators from across the valley to take part in the upcoming ‘Gems of India Challenge’, an initiative aimed at identifying and rewarding exceptional talent, creativity and innovation.

The administration described the challenge as an opportunity for young people from the region to showcase their abilities on a national platform, with cash prizes also being offered to top performers.

DC urges youth to showcase their talent

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri Oli Perme has urged eligible residents to make use of the opportunity and showcase their skills through the competition.

According to the administration, the combination of national recognition and cash rewards is intended to encourage young people to explore their creativity and innovative potential.

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“Our valley is rich with untapped potential,” Perme said, describing the challenge as an avenue for young residents to gain recognition for themselves and their communities while competing for cash rewards. He encouraged eligible candidates to register, participate and represent Lower Subansiri with pride.

Administration working to widen participation

The district administration is coordinating with educational institutions and community leaders to ensure that information about the challenge reaches potential participants across the valley.

Residents interested in participating have been advised to follow the district administration’s official social media channels for registration links and further information, including prize details, eligibility requirements and submission guidelines.

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The participation drive is part of the administration’s broader effort to create opportunities for local talent and connect young people from Lower Subansiri with wider national platforms.

The administration said the initiative is intended to help local talent gain visibility beyond the region while providing young people with an opportunity to compete, innovate and be recognised for their abilities.