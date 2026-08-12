National Library Day Celebrated in Ziro With Focus on Building Reading Habits﻿

ZIRO- The District Library in Ziro marked National Library Day with a programme focused on encouraging young people to develop regular reading habits and explore knowledge beyond the classroom.

The event commemorated the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, regarded in the programme as a pioneer of India’s modern library system. Students, local leaders and members of the community attended the event, which combined a tribute to India’s library tradition with activities aimed at encouraging the next generation of readers.

A key announcement came from District Library and Information Officer Joram Taga, who announced a month-long Free Membership Drive running until August 31.

The initiative is specifically aimed at helping students develop a consistent reading habit by making access to the library easier.

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The programme also included the distribution of prizes for an essay competition organised earlier in the week at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Upper Primary School.

Following the prize distribution, students were taken on a guided tour of the library, where they explored books covering local history and culture, travel and geography, and fiction beyond their regular school curriculum.

The highlight of the programme was a series of interactions in which guest speakers shared personal experiences with the young audience.

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun spoke about his early struggles with speech difficulties and average academic performance before eventually clearing the state’s toughest public service examination.

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Encouraging the students to set ambitious goals, he told them that “aiming high is free.” He also offered to personally cover library membership fees for 25 local students.

Tage Onia, founder of the Eingko Foundation, also encouraged students to develop a simple but consistent reading routine, suggesting that they aim to finish one book every month.

Onia also highlighted career opportunities in library and information science, a field he noted often receives less attention despite its potential as a career path.

The National Library Day programme in Ziro therefore went beyond commemorating a figure associated with India’s library movement. Through the free membership initiative, exposure to books and personal stories of perseverance, the event sought to make reading a more regular part of young people’s lives.