Tawang Marches Under a 100-Metre Tricolour in Grand Tiranga Yatra﻿

TAWANG- Tawang witnessed a grand display of patriotism on Wednesday as a 100-metre-long National Tricolour led a Tiranga Yatra from the Giant Buddha Statue to the historic Tawang War Memorial under the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The march brought together hundreds of participants who carried the National Flag through the streets of Tawang, turning the town into a vibrant expression of national pride and unity.

The yatra was flagged off by In-charge Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta and Superintendent of Police Tawang Tasi Darang, in the presence of ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, ZPM Tawang Sonam Nordzin, senior officers, officials and members of the public.

Also Read- ‘Gems of India Challenge’: Ziro Youth Encouraged to Compete for National Recognition

100-metre Tricolour becomes centrepiece of Tawang march

Addressing participants at the Giant Buddha Statue before the march, Rinchin Leta highlighted the significance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and recalled the role played by the National Flag and Vande Mataram during India’s freedom struggle.

He said these symbols had inspired and encouraged freedom fighters and continued to unite Indians under a common national identity.

The In-charge Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents of Tawang to hoist the National Flag at their homes from August 9 to 17 and participate in the nationwide campaign. He also stressed the importance of treating the Tricolour with due respect and dignity and following prescribed protocols while hoisting and handling the flag.

Also Read- 2006–07 Science Batch Gives Back to Alma Mater in Pasighat

Army, BRO, students and citizens join

The procession saw participation from personnel of the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation and paramilitary forces, along with NCC cadets, representatives of four market committees and students from Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang and Town Secondary School, Tawang.

A large number of citizens from different sections of society also participated in the march.

As the 100-metre Tricolour moved through the town, participants raised slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, creating a strong atmosphere of patriotic celebration.

Also Read- Ziro Takes to the Streets in Tiranga Yatra Celebrating National Pride

Yatra culminates at Tawang War Memorial

The procession concluded at the historic Tawang War Memorial, where it was received by the Deputy Commander and senior officers of the Tawang Brigade.

At the memorial, which honours soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation, participants joined in a mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The setting gave the closing ceremony a solemn character, linking the patriotic celebration with remembrance of the soldiers whose sacrifices are commemorated at the memorial. The gathering also reaffirmed its commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army provided refreshments to participants at the conclusion of the programme.

The Tiranga Yatra thus combined public participation, national symbolism and remembrance of military sacrifice, with Tawang’s residents and visitors coming together under the Tricolour as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.