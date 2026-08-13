Ziro Valley Launches Massive Community Cleanliness Drive Ahead of Independence Day﻿

ZIRO- With Independence Day celebrations approaching, Ziro Valley witnessed a large-scale community cleanliness and social service drive on Thursday, bringing together government officials, students, youth organisations and local residents in a coordinated effort to improve public spaces across the valley.

Held under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, the drive was led by the District Administration in coordination with the Urban Development Department. Cleaning activities were carried out across Hapoli and Old Ziro, covering drains, roadside areas, markets, public spaces and key transit routes.

The most significant aspect of the initiative was the wide participation of different sections of the community. Rather than being limited to municipal or government workers, the campaign involved multiple government departments, educational institutions, youth groups and residents, giving the exercise a broader civic character.

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A dedicated field team led by Divisional Forest Officer Tilling Takar, along with personnel from the Urban Development Department, strengthened the ground-level operations. Executive Engineer Taru Majhi, Assistant Commissioner Radhe Tatung, Assistant Director of Economics and Statistics Chiging Tamu, District Labour and Employment Officer N. Pugang, District Art and Culture Officer Tapi Rimu and Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies Dani Yamang were among the officials involved in coordinating the drive with their respective teams.

The campaign comes as Ziro prepares for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, with the administration seeking to ensure that important public areas are clean and presentable ahead of the national event.

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However, the initiative also carried a message beyond Independence Day preparations. According to DC Oli Perme, the collective effort was not merely about removing waste and clearing public spaces, but about encouraging a stronger sense of ownership, shared responsibility and community pride among residents.

The participation of students, volunteers and departmental teams also highlighted the role of community involvement in maintaining public spaces beyond one-day cleanliness campaigns. Such coordinated drives can help reinforce civic awareness when participation extends from government agencies to local communities.

The district administration thanked the volunteers, students and departmental teams for their participation and contribution, describing the day’s effort as a positive start to the Independence Day celebrations in Ziro Valley.