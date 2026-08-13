TMPK Suspends Assam-Arunachal Blockade After Talks

DHEMAJI- The Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK) on Thursday temporarily suspended its road and economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh following talks with the Assam government and representatives from the neighbouring state over the August 10 firing incident along the inter-state boundary in Dhemaji district.

The decision came after discussions between TMPK leaders and senior Assam government officials, followed by another round of talks at Likabali involving representatives of TMPK and organisations from Arunachal Pradesh.

The blockade had been launched indefinitely after the firing incident, in which several people from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly injured.

Talks bring temporary relief

Assam Border Protection Minister Atul Bora said he and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, acting on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held a meeting at the Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner’s office with TMPK president Tilak Doley, general secretary Sun Panging and other functionaries of the organisation.

The meeting was attended by Sissiborgaon MLA Jiban Gogoi, Mising Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Paramananda Chayengia, Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner Javir Rahul Suresh, DIG Sudhakar Singh, SSP Prakash Sonowal and other senior officials.

Bora said Assam Police had registered a case in connection with the firing incident. He also said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had assured that the matter would be investigated “properly and impartially”.

The Assam minister appealed to all sides to maintain peace and harmony in the border areas and avoid actions that could damage the traditionally cordial relations between people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He also urged TMPK to suspend the economic blockade in view of the difficulties being faced by the general public.

TMPK calls suspension temporary

Following the talks, TMPK announced that it was temporarily suspending the blockade, citing assurances on its key demands as well as the difficulties being faced by ordinary people.

The organisation has instead made clear that the suspension is linked to the assurances received during the discussions and that it expects the commitments to be followed through.

The organisation has also raised a specific demand concerning future negotiations, saying that no individual or group carrying firearms or other weapons should be allowed to participate in discussions held on Assam soil.

TMPK seeks dialogue, not confrontation

TMPK has sought to draw a distinction between its agitation and any hostility towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisation said its movement was not directed against the people of Arunachal Pradesh or any particular community or ethnic group.

Instead, it described its agitation as being against what it called “violence, intimidation and injustice”, with the stated objective of ensuring the safety and security of people living along the inter-state boundary.

The organisation has also called for a peaceful and permanent resolution of the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute through dialogue and constitutional mechanisms.

The temporary suspension of the blockade provides immediate relief to commuters, traders and people dependent on movement between the two neighbouring states.

Boundary talks to resume

The latest development has also opened a broader channel for addressing the long-running Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute.

Atul Bora said the Assam government has decided to resume discussions with Arunachal Pradesh on outstanding inter-state boundary issues through joint regional committees.

According to the minister, the Assam Cabinet has recently reconstituted the regional committees with new ministers and senior government officials to continue dialogue and work towards amicable solutions.

This could provide a parallel institutional mechanism for addressing the wider boundary questions, separate from the immediate criminal investigation into the August 10 firing.