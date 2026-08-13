At 13,000 Feet, 300-Metre Tricolour Marks India’s Presence Along Arunachal Frontier﻿

MAGO, TAWANG – At an altitude of around 13,000 feet, the Indian Tricolour became the centrepiece of a major patriotic programme in Arunachal Pradesh’s remote frontier villages, as a 300-metre-long National Flag was carried from Chuna to Mago in the Chuna-Mago Sector Vibrant Villages of Tawang.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised on August 13 to commemorate 150 years of “Vande Mataram” and as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. The programme brought together local villagers, civil administration, Panchayat representatives, the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the high-altitude frontier region.

The event was organised by the Jang Sub-Divisional Administration in collaboration with BJP Mandal 3-Mukto, the Indian Army, ITBP and villagers of Mago and Chuna. The Tiranga Yatra was flagged off by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu in the presence of ZPM Mogto Pema Tsering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jang Hakraso Kri, Assistant Commissioner Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, senior Army and ITBP officers, Panchayat leaders, government officials and local residents.

Also Read- ‘Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao’: AAPSU Begins March to Arunachal Frontier

A 300-metre Tricolour through the high Himalayas

The defining visual of the programme was the 300-metre-long National Tricolour, carried from Chuna to Mago village.

Against the backdrop of the high Himalayan mountains, participants carried the flag through the remote frontier landscape, turning the yatra into a public expression of national unity and patriotism.

The scale of the flag and the location of the event gave the programme a distinct significance: the national Tricolour was carried through villages located in a difficult, high-altitude frontier environment where civilian communities live alongside personnel responsible for guarding the country’s borders.

Frontier communities and security forces come together

Addressing the gathering, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu highlighted the significance of the Har Ghar Tiranga and Tiranga Yatra campaigns in strengthening nationalism and respect for the National Flag.

He also spoke of the strong and enduring relationship between residents of the remote Indo-Tibet border villages and the Indian Army and other security forces deployed along the frontier.

Also Read- Major Recruitment Reform in Arunachal: PRC, APST, Tribal Language Now Essential

Gombu urged the Army and security agencies to continue extending support and assistance to people living in the difficult and strategically important border areas.

The participation of villagers alongside security personnel and civil officials was a central feature of the programme. The event thus brought together three elements of frontier life — the local population, civil administration and security forces — around the national flag.

Administration highlights participation despite difficult terrain

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jang Hakraso Kri thanked participants for joining the programme despite the remoteness of the area, difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions.

The administration said the participation of villagers, security personnel, Panchayat representatives and officials reflected their respect and affection for the National Tricolour.

For the people living in these frontier settlements, such programmes also underline the importance of maintaining a visible civilian presence in remote border areas while strengthening the relationship between communities and the institutions responsible for their security.

Patriotism at the frontier

The Chuna-Mago Tiranga Yatra was presented by the organisers as more than a ceremonial event. The programme was described as a symbol of the patriotism of India’s frontier communities and the continuing partnership between people, civil administration and the armed forces guarding the country’s borders.

At approximately 13,000 feet, with the Himalayan landscape forming the backdrop, the Tricolour was carried through the remote villages as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The organisers said the event conveyed a message of unity, courage and commitment to India, with the national flag flying over one of the country’s strategically important frontier regions.