Over 600 Join Tiranga Yatra in Mechukha Under Har Ghar Tiranga 2026﻿

MECHUKHA- More than 600 people from different sections of society joined a Tiranga Yatra in Mechukha on Thursday, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, turning the event into a broad community mobilisation around patriotism, national unity and respect for the National Flag.

The Yatra was organised by the Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mechukha. It began at 7:00 AM from the Welcome Gate at O-Point, proceeded through Medical Colony Road and concluded at Chorten Chari.

Government officers and officials, PRI members, Gaon Burahs, students, civil society organisations, ex-servicemen, personnel of the Indian Army, ITBP and Police, youth clubs, Self-Help Groups and members of the public participated in the march. The wide representation reflected the community’s collective participation in the campaign.

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At the culmination point, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Mechukha, presented Vande Mataram. The performance carried added significance this year as the programme also marked the 150th anniversary of the National Song, Vande Mataram. The event concluded with the National Anthem.

The Commanding Officer of the 22 Sikh Regiment and the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mechukha, addressed the gathering. They emphasised national unity, civic responsibility and the dignity of the National Flag, while encouraging young people to develop a stronger connection with the Tricolour and the values it represents.

The 22 Sikh Regiment also supported the programme by arranging refreshments for participants.

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A key component of the wider campaign was the distribution of approximately 1,000 National Flags among educational institutions and other stakeholders. The move is intended to encourage broader public participation and help extend the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to households and communities across the area.

The Tiranga Yatra concluded with active public participation and patriotic enthusiasm, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on unity, national integration and pride in the National Flag.