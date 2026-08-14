ESDDAPF Meets CM Pema Khandu, Seeks Wider Consultation on SUMP﻿

PASIGHAT- A two-member delegation of the East Siang Downstream District Affected People’s Forum (ESDDAPF) met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Pasighat on August 10 and submitted a memorandum raising concerns and apprehensions of downstream communities over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), also referred to as the Upper Siang Multi-Purpose Storage Project.

The delegation comprised ESDDAPF President Oni Tamuk and General Secretary Jobomchang Mengu. During the meeting, the representatives placed before the Chief Minister the concerns and sentiments of people living in downstream areas that may be affected by the proposed project.

According to ESDDAPF, Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the memorandum would be discussed with the concerned government authorities.

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The key development from the meeting was an assurance for a wider consultation involving the downstream communities. A mass meeting and consultation is proposed to be convened with representatives of ESDDAPF and village representatives from downstream areas likely to be affected by SUMP.

The proposed consultation could provide affected communities with a broader platform to directly present their concerns and views before the State Government. For ESDDAPF, the assurance represents a positive step towards ensuring that the perspectives of downstream communities are considered before major decisions relating to the project are taken.

The Forum maintained that the concerns of downstream residents should be addressed through meaningful consultation, transparency and direct participation of affected communities.

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The delegation’s position also indicates that the focus of downstream communities is not limited to raising objections, but includes seeking a formal mechanism through which their concerns and views can be heard during the decision-making process concerning SUMP.

ESDDAPF reiterated that it would continue pursuing the interests of downstream affected people through peaceful, democratic and constitutional means.

The Forum said it is now looking forward to the proposed mass consultation with the State Government and expressed hope that the concerns of downstream communities would receive due consideration in the process concerning the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.