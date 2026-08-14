ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

ESDDAPF Meets CM Pema Khandu, Seeks Wider Consultation on SUMP﻿

A two-member ESDDAPF delegation submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking direct participation of downstream communities in discussions over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Last Updated: 14/08/2026
1 minute read
ESDDAPF Meets CM Pema Khandu, Seeks Wider Consultation on SUMP﻿

PASIGHAT-  A two-member delegation of the East Siang Downstream District Affected People’s Forum (ESDDAPF) met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Pasighat on August 10 and submitted a memorandum raising concerns and apprehensions of downstream communities over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), also referred to as the Upper Siang Multi-Purpose Storage Project.

The delegation comprised ESDDAPF President Oni Tamuk and General Secretary Jobomchang Mengu. During the meeting, the representatives placed before the Chief Minister the concerns and sentiments of people living in downstream areas that may be affected by the proposed project.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

According to ESDDAPF, Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the memorandum would be discussed with the concerned government authorities.

Also Read- Over 600 Join Tiranga Yatra in Mechukha Under Har Ghar Tiranga 2026

The key development from the meeting was an assurance for a wider consultation involving the downstream communities. A mass meeting and consultation is proposed to be convened with representatives of ESDDAPF and village representatives from downstream areas likely to be affected by SUMP.

The proposed consultation could provide affected communities with a broader platform to directly present their concerns and views before the State Government. For ESDDAPF, the assurance represents a positive step towards ensuring that the perspectives of downstream communities are considered before major decisions relating to the project are taken.

The Forum maintained that the concerns of downstream residents should be addressed through meaningful consultation, transparency and direct participation of affected communities.

Also Read- Tiranga Padyatra Held in Yachuli

The delegation’s position also indicates that the focus of downstream communities is not limited to raising objections, but includes seeking a formal mechanism through which their concerns and views can be heard during the decision-making process concerning SUMP.

ESDDAPF reiterated that it would continue pursuing the interests of downstream affected people through peaceful, democratic and constitutional means.

The Forum said it is now looking forward to the proposed mass consultation with the State Government and expressed hope that the concerns of downstream communities would receive due consideration in the process concerning the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Tags
Last Updated: 14/08/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

‘Gems of India Challenge’: Ziro Youth Encouraged to Compete for National Recognition﻿

‘Gems of India Challenge’: Ziro Youth Encouraged to Compete for National Recognition﻿

2006–07 Science Batch Gives Back to Alma Mater in Pasighat

2006–07 Science Batch Gives Back to Alma Mater in Pasighat

Ziro Takes to the Streets in Tiranga Yatra Celebrating National Pride

Ziro Takes to the Streets in Tiranga Yatra Celebrating National Pride

KVK Anjaw Surveys Horticulture Projects in Six Vibrant Villages of Anjaw

KVK Anjaw Surveys Horticulture Projects in Six Vibrant Villages of Anjaw

Tawang Admin Steps Up eKYC Review to Protect NFSA Food Entitlements

Tawang Admin Steps Up eKYC Review to Protect NFSA Food Entitlements

Pema Khandu Inaugurates NCC Academy in Pasighat, Calls It Investment in Arunachal’s Youth

Pema Khandu Inaugurates NCC Academy in Pasighat, Calls It Investment in Arunachal’s Youth

Khandu Calls for Northeast Universities to Move Beyond Degree-Oriented Education

Khandu Calls for Northeast Universities to Move Beyond Degree-Oriented Education

Tawang Steps Up Discussion on ST Certificate Re-Verification, ILP Enforcement

Tawang Steps Up Discussion on ST Certificate Re-Verification, ILP Enforcement

Upper Siang Forms Highway Safety Task Force to Curb Unauthorised Parking on NH-513

Upper Siang Forms Highway Safety Task Force to Curb Unauthorised Parking on NH-513

Yingkiong Joins Nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Yingkiong Joins Nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button