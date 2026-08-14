Tawang Police Trace Four Missing Minor Boys Within 35 Minutes

TAWANG- Four minor boys reported missing from the Eklavya Model Residential School at Bana in East Kameng district were traced and safely recovered by Tawang Police within about 35 minutes of receiving information from Seppa Police, following a swift inter-district search operation.

The information was received telephonically by Tawang Police at around 12:30 PM on August 14 from the Officer-in-Charge of Police Station Seppa. The boys were reportedly believed to be heading towards Tawang district.

Acting on the information, a team from Police Station Tawang launched an extensive search across Tawang township. The team comprised Lady Inspector Nii Angu, OC PS-cum-WPS Tawang, SI (SG) Tsering Rinchin, HC Pema Khandu, LCt Lham Drema and HC (D) Jambey Lhondup, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tawang Tasi Darang, APPS, and DySP (HQ) Togum Gonggo.

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The search produced results quickly. At approximately 1:05 PM, all four boys were located and intercepted near the Parade Ground area in Tawang, barely 35 minutes after the information was received.

Following their recovery, the Tawang SP/DySP, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Tawang, and the Officer-in-Charge of Police Station Seppa were informed. The children were then brought to Police Station Tawang for necessary formalities, interaction and monitoring by the CWC.

The minors were counselled by CWC members Sonam Dolkar and Genden Lhamu of DCPU Tawang, with attention given to their safety and well-being.

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After completion of the required procedures and counselling, all four boys were safely handed over to their parents in good health.

The incident highlights the importance of rapid information sharing and coordination between police units in different districts, particularly when the safety and welfare of children are involved. The quick response by Tawang Police, following the alert from Seppa Police, enabled the four minors to be located shortly after the missing report was communicated.