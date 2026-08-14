Lok Bhavan I-Day Games Conclude in Itanagar with Over 100 Participants﻿

ITANAGAR- The Independence Day Lok Bhavan Games and Sports Competition concluded at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, with more than 100 players, including women, from Lok Bhavan and various attached departments participating in the five-day sporting event.

The competition, which began on August 10, featured badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war and pickleball. Pickleball, described by the Governor’s Secretariat as a fast-growing racket sport, was introduced at Lok Bhavan by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) to promote active living and recreational fitness.

Organised by the Governor’s Secretariat under the leadership of the Commissioner to the Governor, the competition was aimed at promoting health, fitness and teamwork. It was held under the theme “Physically Strong, Mentally Awake, Morally Straight,” reflecting the Governor’s stated vision of promoting physical fitness, mental alertness and strong moral values.

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Governor Parnaik himself participated in the sporting activities alongside officers and staff of Lok Bhavan and attached departments. While interacting with participants, he emphasised that physical fitness should be viewed as an important part of a disciplined and productive life.

The Governor also highlighted the broader benefits of sports, including perseverance, teamwork, leadership and integrity, while noting their role in maintaining physical fitness and mental agility.

The competitions produced winners across several categories. In Pickleball Doubles (Above 45 Years), Second-in-Command Ramesh Chand and Subedar Karn Singh Shekhawat won the title, while Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik and Subedar Chob Singh were runners-up.

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In Pickleball Doubles (Under 45 Years), Major Satyam Pant and Duyu Nabin emerged winners, with Bhawani Singh and Md. Khaliq of Team ITBP finishing runners-up.

In Badminton Doubles (Above 45 Years), Pawan Kumar Sain and Samuel Changkija claimed the title, while Subedar Karn Singh Shekhawat and Kumar Rai finished runners-up. In the Under-45 category, Pradeep Bisht and Sunil Kujur emerged winners, with Tati Pabin and Tana Boji as runners-up.

The Mixed Doubles title went to Dr. Jennifer Tayeng and Major Satyam Pant, while Yumme Taipodia Takam and Ajoy Kumar Gupta finished runners-up.

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In Tug-of-War, Team Lok Bhavan Household emerged victorious after a closely contested competition involving teams from the ITBP, Governor’s Security Cell and Governor’s Secretariat. Ajoy Kumar Gupta won the Table Tennis championship, with Anand Pait finishing as runner-up.

The winners and runners-up will be felicitated by Governor Parnaik during the Independence Day celebrations at Lok Bhavan on August 15, 2026.

The competition thus combined Independence Day celebrations with a broader emphasis on workplace fitness, participation and team spirit, bringing together personnel from Lok Bhavan and its attached departments through competitive sporting activities.