National

Mahakumbh fire: Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela after Cylinder blast, 20 tents gutted

But there was no immediate news of any casualty.

Last Updated: January 19, 2025
1 minute read
MAHAKUMBH FIRE- A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 site in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on January 19, 2025. This incident, occurring during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, has drawn immediate attention.

A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, police said, but there was no immediate news of any casualty. Nearly 20 to 25 tents caught fire in the tent city of Maha Kumbh.

“Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze,” Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken congnizance  of the fire incident in Mhaakumbh, his office said adding that the fire has been brought under control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Adityanath and inquired about the fire at Mahakumbh, according to sources.

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

Due to strong winds, it has become difficult to control the fire. Members of National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF ) perssonel are also present on the incident site.

The mahakumbh began on January 13, and will continue until February 26. As Janauary 1, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the snagam Triveni during 5the Maha kumbh 29025.

Last Updated: January 19, 2025
