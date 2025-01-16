ADVERTISMENT
National

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed at his Bandra residence

The Mumbai Police have detained three individuals working at the residence for interrogation, and the investigation is ongoing.

Last Updated: January 16, 2025
1 minute read
 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed at his Bandra residence

MUMBAI- Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a robbery attempt at his Bandra West residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday (January 16, 2025). He is undergoing surgery in Lilavati hospital to treat the stab wounds, the hospital confirmed.

According to Mumbai police, an unidentified person allegedly entered Saif’s residence around 2.30 a.m. During the incident, Saif reportedly suffered injuries in a confrontation involving a knife. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan’s and Saif Ali Khan’s teams issued statements confirming the attempted burglary and the actor’s ongoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet decides to recommend centre to setup Medical College and Hospital at Namsai

He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” said Saif’s team.

“Saif sustained 6 injuries, 2 are minor, 2 intermediate and 2 deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” said Lilavati Hospital’s COO Dr. Uttamani.

Meanwhile,  official statement from Saif Ali Khan’s team confirmed that the actor is “out of danger” after the surgery on Thursday afternoon (January 16, 2025).

Also Read- FIR against Haryana BJP chief for alleged gang-rape case

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor’s house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

The Mumbai Police have detained three individuals working at the residence for interrogation, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a strongly-worded response to the shock attack on Saif Ali Khan, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has questioned the “lawlessness” in Mumbai and said she “never felt so unsafe before”.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city and especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before,” Ms Bhatt said. “Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?” she added.

Tags
Last Updated: January 16, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydro Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydropower Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US bribery scheme

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Ten newborns lost their lives, 16 others critically injured

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Ten newborns lost their lives, 16 others critically injured

New Delhi: Pema Khandu visits Arunachal Pradesh Pavilion in India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: Pema Khandu visits Arunachal Pradesh Pavilion in India International Trade Fair

Tamil Nadu: Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested

Tamil Nadu: Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested

Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein attended the Power Ministers' Conference at Delhi

Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein attended the Power Ministers’ Conference at Delhi

Bihar: Railway worker crushed to death during shunting at Barauni Junction

Bihar: Railway worker crushed to death during shunting at Barauni Junction

Arunachal Pradesh Governor along with the Governor of West Bengal unveil silver memento, dedicated to all those who fought in Kargil War

Arunachal Pradesh Governor along with the Governor of West Bengal unveil silver memento, dedicated to all those who fought in Kargil War

Arunachal Governor meets West Bengal Governor

Arunachal Governor meets West Bengal Governor

Uttarakhand: 36 Killed As Bus Falls In Gorge in Almora

Uttarakhand: 36 Killed As Bus Falls In Gorge in Almora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button