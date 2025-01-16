 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed at his Bandra residence

MUMBAI- Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a robbery attempt at his Bandra West residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday (January 16, 2025). He is undergoing surgery in Lilavati hospital to treat the stab wounds, the hospital confirmed.

According to Mumbai police, an unidentified person allegedly entered Saif’s residence around 2.30 a.m. During the incident, Saif reportedly suffered injuries in a confrontation involving a knife. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan’s and Saif Ali Khan’s teams issued statements confirming the attempted burglary and the actor’s ongoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet decides to recommend centre to setup Medical College and Hospital at Namsai

He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” said Saif’s team.

“Saif sustained 6 injuries, 2 are minor, 2 intermediate and 2 deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” said Lilavati Hospital’s COO Dr. Uttamani.

Meanwhile, official statement from Saif Ali Khan’s team confirmed that the actor is “out of danger” after the surgery on Thursday afternoon (January 16, 2025).

Also Read- FIR against Haryana BJP chief for alleged gang-rape case

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor’s house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

The Mumbai Police have detained three individuals working at the residence for interrogation, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a strongly-worded response to the shock attack on Saif Ali Khan, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has questioned the “lawlessness” in Mumbai and said she “never felt so unsafe before”.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city and especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before,” Ms Bhatt said. “Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?” she added.