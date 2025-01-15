ADVERTISMENT
FIR against Haryana BJP chief, Singer Rocky Mittal for alleged gang-rape case

FIR against Haryana BJP chief for alleged gang-rape case
Mohan Lal Badoli (L) Singer Rocky Mittal (R) (Images: X and Facebook)

NEW DELHI- Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and a singer singer Rocky Mittal aka Jai Bhagwan were booked after a woman alleged that she was raped by them in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli. Police have registered an FIR against the two men, officials said.

According to the complainant, the two men made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she informed anyone about the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba alleged that the Haryana BJP state president was involved in the girl’s gang rape on the pretext of getting her a permanent government job.

She claimed BJP leaders have been involved in committing crimes against women earlier too.

Demanding that Badoli be removed from his post, the Congress leader said, “BJP president J P Nadda ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, the law is in your hands. You create pressure, hence no action is taken against the criminals and daughters do not get justice.”

“The BJP will have to answer how their (Haryana) state president is still in his post after such a serious allegation. The prime minister, home minister, BJP Mahila Morcha, BJP’s national president and big leaders must answer,” she said.

“On one hand, an FIR has been filed against Haryana BJP president on rape charges… in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan has been arrested for raping a woman. In such an environment, the Women’s Commission, which has the responsibility of providing justice to women, is silent. The daughters of the country are demanding justice, but PM Modi is silent,” Lamba said.

