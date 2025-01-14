Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Parshuram Kund Mela

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Mela today, an spiritual event that attracts pilgrims and devotees from across India and beyond. Also known as the “Kumbh of the Northeast,” this sacred site holds profound spiritual significance, especially during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

In his inaugural address, DCM Chowna Mein extended Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation. “I warmly welcome all the pilgrims and visitors to Parshuram Kund. It is my privilege to partake in this occasion of faith, unity, and devotion,” he said.

He participated in the Havan Puja, led by revered Sadhus, seeking blessings for peace, harmony, and prosperity for Arunachal Pradesh and the country. “I prayed for the well-being and prosperity for all the people of Arunachal and the whole nation,” he added.

As part of his commitment to transforming Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage destination in the North East, the Deputy Chief Minister announced a ₹50 crore allocation this year for infrastructure enhancement under the riverfront development project. This significant investment aims to establish the site as a world-class spiritual and cultural hub, attracting even more pilgrims and boosting the region’s tourism potential.

Highlighting the developmental efforts under the PRASAD scheme, DCM Chowna Mein noted the significant infrastructural enhancements at Parshuram Kund. The newly inaugurated guest house will cater to the growing number of pilgrims and tourists, providing them with comfortable accommodations and enriching their spiritual journey.

He reaffirmed the GoAP’s commitment to providing comprehensive facilities for security, accommodation, food, and amenities at the site. “We are creating a seamless and enriching experience for every pilgrim visiting Parshuram Kund, ensuring their comfort and devotion are prioritized,” he said.

On the occasion, he distributed dress coats to the volunteers of Parshuram Kund, acknowledging their commitment and efforts in serving the pilgrims. He also announced that he would carry holy water from Parshuram Kund to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, symbolizing spiritual unity and cultural interconnectedness.

He was joined by MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom, Lohit ZPC Dasula Krisikro, SP Namsai & Lohit Districts, ADC Chongkham & Wakro, HoDs, and other public leaders. This year the event witnessed an increased number of devotees, which the organizing committee reported to be doubled compared to previous years.

The Parshuram Kund Mela reflects Arunachal Pradesh’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, bringing people together in prayer and celebration while fostering tourism and unity across the nation.