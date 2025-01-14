Arunachal: Two Arrested with Suspected Heroin from Papu Nallah

NAHARLAGUN: Acting on a tip, Papu Hills police team arrested two individual and recovered suspected heroin and cash Rs 5700/-, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

In a decisive operation under Operation Dawn 2.0, Papu Hills Police, acting on reliable intelligence, apprehended two individuals and recovered suspected heroin near Barapani Bridge, Papu Nallah, today.

Acting on a tip-off about a planned drug transaction, a team led by Inspector T. Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills Police Station, along with SI A.K. Jha, Constables P. Halder and T. Sikom under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

Arunachal: APB&OCWWB and BROLU distribute Welfare Kit to the construction workers

At the location, two individuals were caught red-handed. Sanjit Barman (28), resident of North Lakhimpur, Assam, currently residing at Barapani, Papu Nallah, and Krishna Chowdhary (28), originally from Dergaon, District Golaghat, Assam, currently residing at C-Sector, Naharlagun.

From Sanjit Barman, 1.300 grams of suspected heroin and ₹5,700 cash were recovered. During questioning, he revealed that he had purchased the contraband from Krishna Chowdhary.

Arunachal: Arunachal will develop when its villages develop…..; Pema Khandu

Subsequently, a search was conducted at the residence of Krishna Chowdhary in C-Sector, Naharlagun, in the presence of the EAC Magistrate. The search led to the discovery of 3 vials containing 4.050 grams of suspected heroin hidden in a black polythene bag in the bathroom.

Additionally, 13 empty vials and 2 syringes were seized. The total recovery, including the drugs from both suspects, amounted to 5.350 grams.

A case has been registered under Papu Hills PS Case No. 09/25 U/S 21(a)/27 NDPS Act and the investigation has been assigned to SI A.K. Jha.